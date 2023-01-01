Read full article on original website
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash to Include Collaborations From Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd + More
New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29). Artists who will...
Jessie James Decker + Eric Decker Are Selling Their Spectacular $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion – See Inside! [Pictures]
Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want. The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
Jelly Roll To Play Concert for His Mother’s Nursing Home
Jelly Roll's mom missed his Nashville concert, so he's going to bring a concert to her. The "Son of a Sinner" singer says that he'll play the nursing home she's staying in this week. Jelly Roll's mother missed his show after breaking her ankle. He shared that she broke it...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Donate MuttNation Products to Animal Shelters
Miranda Lambert has been helping orphaned animals through her MuttNation foundation for years, and this holiday season, she and her husband Brendan are personally doing their part to support animal shelters. The two recently purchased a large amount of food, toys, beds to donate to local shelters as part of the second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation.
Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum Help Unveil Academy of Country Music’s New Nashville Headquarters
When the Academy of Country Music opened its new Nashville facility on Wednesday (Dec. 14), they brought along the organization's reigning New Male Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year to help celebrate. "Being from Texas myself, I'm thrilled to have the awards in Texas next...
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
