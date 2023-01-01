ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

A Mo Reay Much the Best in Pago Hop and Britain’s Kitten Battles Late to Take the Woodchopper | Calhoun and West barns continue their statebred dominance, each taking a division of the Louisiana Futurities

fairgroundsracecourse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Louisiana float wins Rose Parade showmanship award

PASADENA, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana’s entry in the 2023 Rose Parade has earned the state’s office of tourism an award for a second year running. The Louisiana Office of Tourism, under the leadership of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, is the recipient of the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment for the “Celebration Riverboat” float.
LOUISIANA STATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55

Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
RACELAND, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever

Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7. Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO. The radio station’s statement said...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

