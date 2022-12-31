Alexis Dawn Moser, age 49, of Kidron Ohio died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after experiencing failing health for the past 7 months. Alexis was adopted at 3 months of age by Ken and Connie Neuenschwander. In her youth, she enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. She graduated from Central Christian High School in 1991. After graduating, she moved to Columbus Ohio to study cosmetology and worked at several hair salons around Columbus and Holmes and Wayne County. In addition to cosmetology, which eventually became a side job, she found her career in various financial institutions. Her current job was at Signet as a senior bank card fraud specialist which she loved.

KIDRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO