Doris M. Hiney, 88
Orrville — Doris M. Hiney , age 88, of Orrville, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster, following a period of declining health. Doris was born on December 19, 1934, in Weston, West Virginia, to the late Sydney and Geneva (Sisk) Lewis and graduated from Troy West Virginia High School then went onto Glenville West Virginia State College. She married Ray L. on September 1, 1957, in Buckhannon, WV. Ray died on April 6, 2008.
Alexis Dawn Moser, 49
Alexis Dawn Moser, age 49, of Kidron Ohio died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after experiencing failing health for the past 7 months. Alexis was adopted at 3 months of age by Ken and Connie Neuenschwander. In her youth, she enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. She graduated from Central Christian High School in 1991. After graduating, she moved to Columbus Ohio to study cosmetology and worked at several hair salons around Columbus and Holmes and Wayne County. In addition to cosmetology, which eventually became a side job, she found her career in various financial institutions. Her current job was at Signet as a senior bank card fraud specialist which she loved.
Sadie A. Miller, 2
Sadie A. Miller, 2 year old daughter of Aden Jr. and Lori (Hershberger) Miller of 5556 Mount Hope Road, Apple Creek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 21, 2020. In addition to her parents, she is survived by six...
Lori A. Yoder, 9
Lori A. Yoder, age 9, of 9165 Township Road 656, Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Akron Children’s Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Millersburg on February 12, 2013 to Ammon A. and Effie A. (Miller) Yoder. In addition to her parents, she...
KILLBUCK SAVINGS BANK CO. SUPERSTAR ON STAFF: Christine Snyder
Mrs. Snyder shines brightly as a member of the DES staff. She strives to make sure her students have everything they need to be successful both in and out of her classroom. She works hard to develop relationships with each of her students and models compassion and caring. 1. What...
