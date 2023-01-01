Read full article on original website
keranews.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State
The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
Home prices jumped 13% in Texas in 2022; Valley saw even higher increases
Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022.
bicmagazine.com
Dow’s Signorini: Effective leadership, company-wide excellence
Fernando Signorini wears many hats in his roles as Vice President, U.S. Gulf Coast Operations and Dow’s Texas Operations site director. In his VP role, which he has held since June 2021, he is responsible for all of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast assets, accounting for approximately 40% of the company’s global capacity. Additionally, he is responsible for 10 advanced manufacturing sites, the company’s state-of-the-art R&D Texas Innovation Center and the Houston Dow Center, a strategic engineering and business hub.
Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
bluebonnetnews.com
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas inaugurates new chief, second chief
A sacred ceremony to welcome a new chief and second chief for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas was held Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Tribe’s pavilion off of US 190 east of Livingston. For the first time in the Tribe’s history, a woman, Millie Thompson Williams, was elected to serve as a chief. She will serve as second-elect chief with Principal Chief Donnis Battise, who previously was Mikko Atokla (second chief) under the late Chief Skalaaba Herbert Johnson Sr., who died in August 2021, at the age of 79, following a brief illness.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
news4sanantonio.com
New state laws going into effect in 2023
San Antonio- Residents in the Alamo City can expect changes to several new state laws going into effect in 2023. The laws passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature include changes to property taxes, building codes, and air pollution rules. New Property Tax Code Revisions. Among the biggest items...
CandysDirt.com
2023 Luxury Real Estate Market Outlook: North Texas Remains a Top Performer According to These Experts
You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot of grumbling about the real estate market lately. Yes, it’s a fact that mortgage rates have risen and housing inventory is tight, but we have to remember the Dallas luxury real estate market is a unicorn. All we have to do is look at some statistics from 2022. What you hear on the national news simply does not apply to our market.
New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023
Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 2, 2023: What does the new year have in store for Texans’ pocketbooks?
Between inflation, high housing costs and gas prices that were all over the place, 2022 put a financial strain on many Texans. The 2023 Texas Economic Forecast from Texas A&M’s Texas Real Estate Research Center may offer some clues about what’s in store for the new year. Here...
What to know about Texas bats and the best places, times to see them
One of these spots is home to the largest bat colony in the world.
Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
State of Texas: Looking ahead to the 2023 Legislative session
One thing that makes this year's session different is the state's financial situation. Lawmakers will start budget talks with a record surplus.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
texaslifestylemag.com
Five Minutes with Texas Country Group The Panhandlers
Texas-country group The Panhandlers recently released their new EP West Texas Is The Best Texas. In a group with Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, John Baumann and William Clark Green, this band is one to keep on your radar. Where does the name, The Panhandlers, come from and how did you...
brownwoodnews.com
Operation Lone Star Takes Historic Action Throughout 2022
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to take historic action in 2022 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the...
