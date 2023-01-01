ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCEN TV NBC 6

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
Lord Ganesh

Texas Revolution: Birth of the Lone Star State

The Texas Revolution is a vital part of Lone Star State’s history, with its intense grit and determination playing a role in shaping the area's future. Tracing origins back to 1835-1836, this important period saw Texan forces valiantly battle for independence from Mexico. With bloodshed and courage playing a significant role in the outcome, find out more about this inspiring event that changed the course of history - Welcome to the Texas Revolution: The Birth of the Lone Star State!
TEXAS STATE
bicmagazine.com

Dow’s Signorini: Effective leadership, company-wide excellence

Fernando Signorini wears many hats in his roles as Vice President, U.S. Gulf Coast Operations and Dow’s Texas Operations site director. In his VP role, which he has held since June 2021, he is responsible for all of Dow’s U.S. Gulf Coast assets, accounting for approximately 40% of the company’s global capacity. Additionally, he is responsible for 10 advanced manufacturing sites, the company’s state-of-the-art R&D Texas Innovation Center and the Houston Dow Center, a strategic engineering and business hub.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record

The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
DALLAS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas inaugurates new chief, second chief

A sacred ceremony to welcome a new chief and second chief for the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas was held Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Tribe’s pavilion off of US 190 east of Livingston. For the first time in the Tribe’s history, a woman, Millie Thompson Williams, was elected to serve as a chief. She will serve as second-elect chief with Principal Chief Donnis Battise, who previously was Mikko Atokla (second chief) under the late Chief Skalaaba Herbert Johnson Sr., who died in August 2021, at the age of 79, following a brief illness.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KDAF

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

New state laws going into effect in 2023

San Antonio- Residents in the Alamo City can expect changes to several new state laws going into effect in 2023. The laws passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature include changes to property taxes, building codes, and air pollution rules. New Property Tax Code Revisions. Among the biggest items...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

2023 Luxury Real Estate Market Outlook: North Texas Remains a Top Performer According to These Experts

You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot of grumbling about the real estate market lately. Yes, it’s a fact that mortgage rates have risen and housing inventory is tight, but we have to remember the Dallas luxury real estate market is a unicorn. All we have to do is look at some statistics from 2022. What you hear on the national news simply does not apply to our market.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023

Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources due to severe weather hitting Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday. The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash […]
TEXAS STATE
texaslifestylemag.com

Five Minutes with Texas Country Group The Panhandlers

Texas-country group The Panhandlers recently released their new EP West Texas Is The Best Texas. In a group with Cleto Cordero, Josh Abbott, John Baumann and William Clark Green, this band is one to keep on your radar. Where does the name, The Panhandlers, come from and how did you...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Operation Lone Star Takes Historic Action Throughout 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to take historic action in 2022 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the...
TEXAS STATE

