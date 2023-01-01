ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulane scores 16 in final 4 minutes, stuns USC in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas --Alex Bauman knew right away he had scored probably the biggest touchdown inTulanehistory, even after the true freshman tight end's contested 6-yard catch at the end of the Cotton Bowl was initially ruled incomplete. "I kept my hands under the ball," he said. The long replay review proved...
USC faces Washington State following Ellis' 27-point game

USC Trojans (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-9, 0-3 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: USC plays the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 27 points in USC's 80-67 victory over the Washington Huskies. The Cougars have gone 3-2 in home games. Washington State...
