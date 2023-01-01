Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Tulane scores 16 in final 4 minutes, stuns USC in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas --Alex Bauman knew right away he had scored probably the biggest touchdown inTulanehistory, even after the true freshman tight end's contested 6-yard catch at the end of the Cotton Bowl was initially ruled incomplete. "I kept my hands under the ball," he said. The long replay review proved...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
No. 11 UCLA visits Washington following Brooks' 22-point showing
UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-67 loss to the USC Trojans. The Huskies are 7-3 in home games. Washington is seventh...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Bryan Kohberger's childhood friend reveals new details about Idaho murders suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho -- The 28-year-man charged with the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students as they were sleeping is due in court on Tuesday. Bryan Kohberger now faces four counts of first-degree murder. He was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania, thousands of miles from the crime scene. His...
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ABC7 Los Angeles
Idaho murders: Suspect was identified through DNA using public genealogy databases, police say
MOSCOW, Idaho -- Police identified Bryan Christopher Kohberger as the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November through DNA using public genealogy databases, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Local police and the FBI tracked him to Pennsylvania through his vehicle. The FBI surveilled the house...
Suspect charged with fatal shooting of security guard at housing complex near USC
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a security guard who chased off the trespassing suspect from a student housing complex near USC.
DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit
Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into railroad crossing gate
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
2 suspects arrested, charged in murder of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown
Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a rapper and father of three in Koreatown in October.
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture.
LA couple offering reward for safe return of stolen $8K French bulldog: 'Please bring my son back!'
A couple is heartbroken after their beloved French bulldog was snatched from them in a brazen robbery in the Los Angeles area. They're offering a reward for the safe return of their pet.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'
The beloved deputy's suspected killer had an extensive criminal history, leading some to say Cordero's death could have been prevented.
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting
Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0