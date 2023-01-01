ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

Tulane scores 16 in final 4 minutes, stuns USC in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas --Alex Bauman knew right away he had scored probably the biggest touchdown inTulanehistory, even after the true freshman tight end's contested 6-yard catch at the end of the Cotton Bowl was initially ruled incomplete. "I kept my hands under the ball," he said. The long replay review proved...
ARLINGTON, TX
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
CORVALLIS, OR
ABC7 Los Angeles

No. 11 UCLA visits Washington following Brooks' 22-point showing

UCLA Bruins (12-2, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-67 loss to the USC Trojans. The Huskies are 7-3 in home games. Washington is seventh...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit

Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
GLENDORA, CA
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into railroad crossing gate

LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 1 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a double-shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a strip mall located near Avalon Boulevard at the Imperial Highway, according to police. Officers arrived to find one person, a woman, dead at the scene. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. The second victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.With Sky9 over the scene, dozens of evidence markers could be seen littering the strip mall's parking lot, which was completely block off by police barrier tape. There was no information immediately available on either a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting

Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

