Most Americans eat chocolate daily, according to a 2021 survey by Cargill. It's a day-to-day indulgence, but it's also a special occasion treat, with over 90% of people sharing chocolate and candy with their loved ones during the holiday season (via a 2019 press release from the National Confectioners Association). That's how the nation ended up spending close to a whopping $145 per person per year on the stuff in 2021, according to Statista. The global chocolate market is worth $113 billion and is expected to grow at 3.7% annually between 2022 and 2030 (via Grandview Research). But, one sector of the market is expanding faster than the rest. Bean-to-bar chocolate, per Verified Market Research, is growing at three times that speed — with rates of 11.22% predicted between 2021 and 2027.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO