Sparkling and champagne cocktail recipes to ring in the New Year
Check out these New Year's Eve champagne cocktails to ring in 2023!
Blood Orange Holiday Punch
Winter is citrus season, and this make-ahead holiday punch is a celebration of all the varieties and colors of fruit that bounty brings. Vibrant, ruby-red blood orange juice makes this punch extra special, but if you can’t find them, substitute cara cara or navel oranges. (You may just need to add a little more lime juice since they’re typically sweeter than blood oranges.)
Why Bean-To-Bar Is The New Farm-To-Table For Chocoholics
Most Americans eat chocolate daily, according to a 2021 survey by Cargill. It's a day-to-day indulgence, but it's also a special occasion treat, with over 90% of people sharing chocolate and candy with their loved ones during the holiday season (via a 2019 press release from the National Confectioners Association). That's how the nation ended up spending close to a whopping $145 per person per year on the stuff in 2021, according to Statista. The global chocolate market is worth $113 billion and is expected to grow at 3.7% annually between 2022 and 2030 (via Grandview Research). But, one sector of the market is expanding faster than the rest. Bean-to-bar chocolate, per Verified Market Research, is growing at three times that speed — with rates of 11.22% predicted between 2021 and 2027.
Sangria with Rum Soaked Seasonal Fruit and Candied Ginger Syrup
A quick and simple — seasonal Boozy Fruit Sangria. Below is my Boozy Fruit Sangria recipe. I’m not a chef or recipe tester so this “recipe” is more of a suggestion. You can use any seasonal fruit, wine, or soaking spirit you prefer. I’ve made this several times and everyone loved it.
cabernet sauvignon: the winner and still champion
IT’S A COZY WEEKEND, a fire crackles; tantalizing scents drift from the kitchen. It’s time to open a wine compatible with what’s coming out of the oven and perfect for your evening. Of the 1,300 grapes cultivated for wine, cabernet sauvignon is the most widely planted in the world, providing distinctive, approachable profiles.
National Champagne Day
Celebrating with champagne.Photo byDaYsOonUnsplash. New Years' eve is also National Champagne Day! What better way to ring in the new year than a nice toast with a glass of champagne? If you’re a teetotaler, there are many alcohol-free options that taste as good as or better than the finest champagne on the menu.
