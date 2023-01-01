Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home
A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
WNDU
One person hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
abc57.com
18-year-old killed in New Year's Eve Crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich., --- Cass County officials are investigating a New Year’s Eve car crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his Deputies responded to the fatal crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday evening. Authorities said 57-year-old...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Year's Eve in Jail for Driver in Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - A man apparently trying to drive back home to La Porte had a bad start to his New Year, having allegedly crashed and wound up spending New Year’s Eve in jail. Francisco Marrufo-Torres, 39, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Operating a...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
wtvbam.com
Two men injured in Monday stabbing on Burlington Road, Jackson man arrested
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Two men were stabbed while a suspect from Jackson was taken into custody on Monday following an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the incident was reported at...
Man, 18, struck, killed while trying to strap appliance on vehicle
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 18-year-old was killed late Saturday, Dec. 31, when he was struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle, police said. Trevor Kyle Nelson of Edwardsburg died in the crash, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported...
1 killed in crash near Cassopolis on New Year’s Eve
A young man was struck by a car and killed while stopped along the road west of Cassopolis Saturday evening.
WWMTCw
Sturgis Public Safety identifies victim of fatal apartment fire
STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day fire Tuesday as 53-year-old Travis Angelo Williams, according to the department. Sunday morning: Early morning fire kills Sturgis man. A fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street, near North Street, according...
WNDU
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County. According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94...
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
wtvbam.com
Apartment resident killed, firefighter injured in Sturgis New Year’s morning fire
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – An apartment resident was killed while a firefighter was injured on New Year’s morning when a fire broke out in Sturgis. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety reports the fire in the 200 block of West West Street was reported at 1:26 a.m. on Sunday morning.
max983.net
Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon
Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. Updated: 52 minutes ago. Four...
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
Police release name of 29-year-old Kalamazoo man fatally shot
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood. James Douglas White, Jr., 29, of Kalamazoo, was found injured around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, near the intersection North Burdick Street and Parsons Street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
whtc.com
Busy New Year’s Eve in Van Buren County with Separate Fatal Shooting, Domestic Assault Incidents
PAW PAW, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 1, 2023) – While most law enforcement entities had a full plate of activities over the New Year’s Eve Holiday evening, two separate incidents had the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department busy overnight. The first incident occurred around 11:15 PM on Saturday...
WWMTCw
Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
Comments / 0