7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw Blueberry Drop canceled due to possible thunderstorms
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – The 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop has been canceled due to possible thunderstorms. The Blueberry Drop Committee made the decision Saturday morning. The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis was scheduled to perform but has been rescheduled for a new date, according to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday. A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N....
WECT
Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions
A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m.
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.
WECT
Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.
WECT
Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WITN
Onslow County wildlife sanctuary says highly contagious bird flu spreading across ENC
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An animal sanctuary here in Eastern Carolina is raising awareness as, over the weekend, it received an influx of calls from folks discovering birds that had fallen from the sky. Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary said cold weather tends to bring a rise in the spread...
WECT
Approximately 28,000 gas ranges recalled over carbon monoxide emission risk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that ZLINE has recalled approximately 28,000 gas ranges over carbon monoxide emission risks. According to the announcement, the recalled gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, posing a serous risk of injury or...
WECT
paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest. According to the release, Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach...
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington church hosts Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The community gathered on Saturday at the Warner Temple AME Zion Church for a Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration. The celebration kicked off with ritual drumming from the African American Dance Ensemble, followed by DL Ministries’ performance of Song of Gathering, then a prayer.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools to host career fair
A popular event will return this weekend at the Cameron Art Museum. The Floating Lantern Ceremony will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate...
WECT
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
WECT
State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run. According to the SHP, the hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Dosher Cutoff SE near Southport at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars
From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
wcti12.com
Fire breaks out in Duplin County home, no one injured
PINK HILL, Duplin County — A fire broke out at a Duplin County home around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. It happened on Lester Houston Road and Potters Hill Fire Department, along with Beulaville, Sarecta and Pink Hill responded for mutual aid. Officials said the fire was contained...
whqr.org
The case against Jody Greene
Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing New Hanover County woman has been located safe. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Megan Carson Rogers had been missing since November 17th. She had last been seen near 111 Windy Hills Drive in the Myrtle Grove area.
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Highway Patrol looking for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting Southport teen on bicycle
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a driver early on New Year’s Day. The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on River Road SE near Southport. The teen was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a car.
