Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw Blueberry Drop canceled due to possible thunderstorms

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – The 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop has been canceled due to possible thunderstorms. The Blueberry Drop Committee made the decision Saturday morning. The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis was scheduled to perform but has been rescheduled for a new date, according to...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closure alert, starting Monday through Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Heads up to drivers on the roads Monday and Tuesday. A lane of Princess Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for an emergency sewer repair. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, the eastbound lane of Princess Street will be closed between N....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

WILMINGTON, NC
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Family loses Clarkton home in New Year’s Day fire

CLARKTON, NC
CLARKTON, NC
WECT

Crews respond to early morning Wilmington fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and EMS, responded to a fire at 101 Abalone Drive during the early morning of Jan. 2. According to the news release, crews arrived at the scene at approximately 12:38 a.m. At the time, the residents and three dogs were at the home. There have been no reported injuries among the residents, dogs or fire personnel.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Approximately 28,000 gas ranges recalled over carbon monoxide emission risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that ZLINE has recalled approximately 28,000 gas ranges over carbon monoxide emission risks. According to the announcement, the recalled gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, posing a serous risk of injury or...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest. According to the release, Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WECT

New Hanover County Schools to host career fair

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Wilmington. The 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will take place in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade, which...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

State Highway Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run near Southport

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run. According to the SHP, the hit-and-run collision occurred on NC 87 (River Road SE) near Dosher Cutoff SE near Southport at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.
SOUTHPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro businesses took advantage of PPP dollars

From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam. Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website. What began as a program designed...
SWANSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Fire breaks out in Duplin County home, no one injured

PINK HILL, Duplin County — A fire broke out at a Duplin County home around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. It happened on Lester Houston Road and Potters Hill Fire Department, along with Beulaville, Sarecta and Pink Hill responded for mutual aid. Officials said the fire was contained...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

The case against Jody Greene

Editor's note: This report contains obscene and racist language that may be upsetting to some readers. This week Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene will face a hearing to consider whether he should be suspended, removed, and permanently barred from the office, based on a petition recently refiled by District Attorney Jon David.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

