NESN

Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History

BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
FOX Sports

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
kalkinemedia.com

Sabres Bruins Hockey

Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres

The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
NESN

Sabres Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Comes Up Big Vs. Bruins

The Sabres and the Boston Bruins went back-and-forth Saturday at TD Garden, with Buffalo prevailing in overtime. The Sabres were held together by goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made a number of impressive saves against the Black and Gold. For more, check out the “Save of the Game,” presented by TD...
