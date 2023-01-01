ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
Wimbledon player ban changed 'nothing', says Sabalenka

World number five Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday that Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year achieved "nothing" and that she "really hoped" it would change course in 2023. Following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium

Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm

The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France

Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany

World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
WTA Draw confirmed for 2023 Adelaide International 1 including Muguruza-Andreescu, Rybakina-Collins in first round

The WTA Adelaide International will run from the 1st till the 8th of January and we'll see some amazing matchups in the packed event with Jabeur as the top seed. Ons Jabeur is the top seed of this event and she'll have to go through some strong opposition if she hopes to win the trophy. Jabeur has a bye to start but might face Sorana Cirstea in round two and that's anything but an easy matchup. The second seed is Sabalenka and her second round matchup might feature Samsonova who is a tough player to beat.
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round

Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors

The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
2023 ASB Classic Auckland WTA Draw with Gauff, Williams, Raducanu & more

The 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand is a WTA 250 level tournament and is set to take place from January 2-8, 2023. The draw for the event features 32 players, but it doesn't include the defending, Serena Williams, who won in Auckland in 2020 when the tournament last took place. In 2023, the top seed for the tournament is her compatriot Coco Gauff, who is one of the rising stars of the sport and has already achieved great success at a young age.

