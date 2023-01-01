Read full article on original website
‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark
Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
kalkinemedia.com
Wimbledon player ban changed 'nothing', says Sabalenka
World number five Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday that Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year achieved "nothing" and that she "really hoped" it would change course in 2023. Following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for one final showdown in PSG's friendly
Despite Ronaldo's record-breaking £175m-a-year move to Saudi side Al-Nassr, the two footballing giants could potentially meet on the pitch no sooner than the new year.
Andreescu beats Muguruza at Adelaide International
Canada's Bianca Andreescu has rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions in the first round of the Adelaide International
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend lying in state in Santos' stadium
Thousands of mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos. Pele's coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
Tennis-Auger-Aliassime says winning momentum has boosted confidence
ADELAIDE, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Felix Auger-Aliassime said his superb form in the second half of last year has left him full of confidence for 2023, as the world number six gears up for the new season as part of a heavyweight field in the Adelaide International 1 tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Draw confirmed for 2023 Adelaide International 1 including Muguruza-Andreescu, Rybakina-Collins in first round
The WTA Adelaide International will run from the 1st till the 8th of January and we'll see some amazing matchups in the packed event with Jabeur as the top seed. Ons Jabeur is the top seed of this event and she'll have to go through some strong opposition if she hopes to win the trophy. Jabeur has a bye to start but might face Sorana Cirstea in round two and that's anything but an easy matchup. The second seed is Sabalenka and her second round matchup might feature Samsonova who is a tough player to beat.
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospects Finding Success at World Juniors
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). After a slow start for some of them, all six have been contributing and helping their teams succeed at this year’s tournament. Starting in the medal rounds, Owen Beck will join the Canadian team, making a total of seven prospects, but since he has yet to play, he is not included in this article. Here is a look at how Montreal’s prospects are fairing at the WJC so far.
Yardbarker
2023 ASB Classic Auckland WTA Draw with Gauff, Williams, Raducanu & more
The 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand is a WTA 250 level tournament and is set to take place from January 2-8, 2023. The draw for the event features 32 players, but it doesn't include the defending, Serena Williams, who won in Auckland in 2020 when the tournament last took place. In 2023, the top seed for the tournament is her compatriot Coco Gauff, who is one of the rising stars of the sport and has already achieved great success at a young age.
CBS Sports
President Gianni Infantino says FIFA will request a stadium in every country be named after Pelé
FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Monday that world soccer's governing body will ask every single country with affiliation to name a stadium in honor of late legend Pelé as well as a minute of silence. The Brazilian great died last week at the age of 82 after battling cancer, and Infantino was attending Pelé's funeral on Monday.
