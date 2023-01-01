Lost hiker trio rescued on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For many, New Year’s Eve is a time to commune with nature.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. to locate three lost hikers.

An 81-year-old male, a 52-year-old male and a 69-year-old female decided to hike the Kalauao Valley Loop Trail at 2 p.m.

Once on the trail, the sun setting made it impossible for the trio to find their way out of the hike. Unable to descend the trail on their own, they reached out for help.

HFD located the three hikers at 7:38 p.m. One hiker was airlifted to safety but refused emergency help once safe.

The other two hikers were forced to remain on the trail overnight because New Year’s Eve aerial fireworks conditions made it impossible to airlift them out.

HFD gave them water and blankets to sustain them overnight; they will descend on their own at daybreak.

HFD provided some valuable tips for when you decide to enjoy O’ahu’s beautiful trails.

Bring a cell phone that has a fully charged battery. An external battery pack is also recommended, particularly if the hike is more secluded.

Stay hydrated. Bring water or electrolyte drinks with you to keep your body at optimal ability.

Know your physical capabilities before attempting a hike. There are lots of hikes with varying degrees of difficulty. Know what you can do.

