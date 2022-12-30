ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

maritime-executive.com

Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans

Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
ValueWalk

Top Heavy: Countries By Share Of The Global Economy

As 2022 comes to a close we can recap many historic milestones of the year, like the Earth’s population hitting 8 billion and the global economy surpassing $100 trillion. In this chart, we visualize the world’s GDP using data from the IMF, showcasing the biggest economies and the share of global economic activity that they make up.
KITV.com

One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief

This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. "Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
natureworldnews.com

Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]

A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
BBC

South Africa profile - Timeline

4th Century - Migrants from the north settle, joining the indigenous San and Khoikhoi people. 1480s - Portuguese navigator Bartholomeu Dias is the first European to travel round the southern tip of Africa. 1497 - Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama lands on Natal coast. 1652 - Jan van Riebeeck, representing...
Sourcing Journal

China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift

The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China

BEIJING — (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

