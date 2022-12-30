Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans
Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
ValueWalk
Top Heavy: Countries By Share Of The Global Economy
As 2022 comes to a close we can recap many historic milestones of the year, like the Earth’s population hitting 8 billion and the global economy surpassing $100 trillion. In this chart, we visualize the world’s GDP using data from the IMF, showcasing the biggest economies and the share of global economic activity that they make up.
KITV.com
One third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief
This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than the one we have left behind, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned. "Why? Because the three big economies, US, EU, China, are all slowing down simultaneously," she said in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday.
A Third of The Global Economy is Predicted to be in Recession in 2023
Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has issued a warning that this year will be more difficult on the global economy than the one we just concluded.
IMF chief says 2023 will be tougher for the global economy than 2022, with a 'bush fire' of COVID-19 infections about to sweep China
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told CBS News that 2023 will be a tougher year than 2022. The UN agency expects one third of the world economy to be in recession in 2023, she said. A "bush fire" of COVID-19 infections is about to sweep China, she added. The head of...
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East
Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]
A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
Permitted share of China's yuan in Russian wealth fund doubled to 60% -Finance Minister
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said the maximum possible share of Chinese yuan in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) had been doubled to 60% as it restructures its rainy-day fund to reduce dependency on currencies from so-called "unfriendly" nations.
NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico that Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea indicated what might happen on the moon.
BBC
South Africa profile - Timeline
4th Century - Migrants from the north settle, joining the indigenous San and Khoikhoi people. 1480s - Portuguese navigator Bartholomeu Dias is the first European to travel round the southern tip of Africa. 1497 - Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama lands on Natal coast. 1652 - Jan van Riebeeck, representing...
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
India to require COVID test for arrivals from China, four other Asian countries
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - People arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India's health minister said.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING — (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
Analysis-Panama and First Quantum harden battle lines over key copper mine
PANAMA CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Panama and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are hardening battle lines in a dispute over how much tax the Canadian miner should pay on its concession for the Central American country's only major copper mine in operation, a key asset for both parties.
India suspends cough syrup maker's production after Uzbekistan deaths
NEW DELHI/TASHKENT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India has suspended production at a pharmaceutical company based near New Delhi whose cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, India's health minister said on Friday.
