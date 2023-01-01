Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
MMAWeekly.com
Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results
Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy declines invite to next PGA Tour event as LIV Golf dealt huge blow
Rory McIlroy is the only PGA Tour winner of last season to refuse an invite to compete in this week's Tournament of Champions at famed Kapalua in Hawaii. McIlroy, who starts 2023 as the World No.1, last played in this tournament on the Plantation Course back in 2019. That marked...
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Yardbarker
Manny Pacquiao announces return to boxing
Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to Japan in 2023 to fight for Rizin. Earlier this month, PacMan competed in an exhibition bout against DK Yoo in South Korea. On Saturday, he announced his next career move.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum states Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko is “essentially made” for 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Bob Arum says a fight between Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko is “essentially made” for early 2023. The Top Rank boss Arum is trying to iron down a date and a location for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight. Haney, 24, has been pushing to...
MMAmania.com
Video: Manny Pacquiao officially signs with RIZIN, expects to fight in 2023
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was announced as the newest member of the RIZIN roster during Saturday’s early morning broadcast of Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN from Saitama, Japan (results HERE). The former world boxing champion was in attendance for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN and ended up making an in-ring appearance...
Recently Retired Luke Rockhold Teases MMA Return In 2023
Luke Rockhold may not be done with MMA after all. After returning from a three-year layoff, the former UFC Middleweight Champion officially hung up the gloves after a hard-fought battle and third-straight loss against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. However, it looks like those gloves won’t stay off for long.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Andrade Still Eyes Charlo: My Preferred Preference, There's No More Network Sh!t
Demetrius Andrade is confident that a new relationship can help restore an old rivalry. The unbeaten 2008 U.S. Olympian and former two-division titlist is locked in for his super middleweight debut, which comes versus Demond Nicholson as part of a January 7 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The matchup is Andrade’s first non-title fight in more than five years, though having a belt around his waist has yet to produce the type of matchups he has long craved.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’
Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder avoided as Eddie Hearn’s AJ plan breeds disbelief
Eddie Hearn outlined a new plan for Anthony Joshua that doesn’t include taking up the option to fight Deontay Wilder immediately. World Boxing News revealed in a world exclusive on the back of Dillian Whyte’s controversial return victory in 2022 that Wilder is willing to face Joshua next.
MMA Junkie's 2022 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira went from unranked to champion in the span of 12 months. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion had a lot of hype when he was signed to the UFC in late 2021 and lived up to it with a flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
UFC lightweight contender Damir Ismagulov announces retirement: “I am forced to end my sports career”
UFC lightweight contender Damir Ismagulov closes the curtain on his career and announces his retirement from MMA. On Sunday, Ismagulov revealed on Instagram that ongoing health issues had forced him to hang up the gloves. The 31-year-old didn’t give much away but thanked his followers for the support throughout his mixed martial arts career.
