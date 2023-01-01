ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
MMAWeekly.com

Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results

Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
MiddleEasy

Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023

Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Boxing Scene

Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play

Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Yardbarker

Manny Pacquiao announces return to boxing

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is not done competing professionally and announced on Saturday he will be taking his talents to Japan in 2023 to fight for Rizin. Earlier this month, PacMan competed in an exhibition bout against DK Yoo in South Korea. On Saturday, he announced his next career move.
MMAmania.com

Video: Manny Pacquiao officially signs with RIZIN, expects to fight in 2023

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was announced as the newest member of the RIZIN roster during Saturday’s early morning broadcast of Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN from Saitama, Japan (results HERE). The former world boxing champion was in attendance for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN and ended up making an in-ring appearance...
MiddleEasy

Recently Retired Luke Rockhold Teases MMA Return In 2023

Luke Rockhold may not be done with MMA after all. After returning from a three-year layoff, the former UFC Middleweight Champion officially hung up the gloves after a hard-fought battle and third-straight loss against Paulo Costa at UFC 278. However, it looks like those gloves won’t stay off for long.
Boxing Scene

Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot

Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene

Andrade Still Eyes Charlo: My Preferred Preference, There's No More Network Sh!t

Demetrius Andrade is confident that a new relationship can help restore an old rivalry. The unbeaten 2008 U.S. Olympian and former two-division titlist is locked in for his super middleweight debut, which comes versus Demond Nicholson as part of a January 7 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The matchup is Andrade’s first non-title fight in more than five years, though having a belt around his waist has yet to produce the type of matchups he has long craved.
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Warren on Hearn, Matchroom: ‘All I Keep Seeing Is Fighters Are Leaving Them’

Frank Warren thinks a fighter exodus is happening over at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. The Queensberry head has noticed that several of the fighters who were under contract with Hearn have left the promoter for Boxxer, the rival promotional company that has an exclusive output deal with Sky Sports. It is an ironic development, given that Hearn used to be the flagship promoter for Sky.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder avoided as Eddie Hearn’s AJ plan breeds disbelief

Eddie Hearn outlined a new plan for Anthony Joshua that doesn’t include taking up the option to fight Deontay Wilder immediately. World Boxing News revealed in a world exclusive on the back of Dillian Whyte’s controversial return victory in 2022 that Wilder is willing to face Joshua next.

