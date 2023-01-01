Demetrius Andrade is confident that a new relationship can help restore an old rivalry. The unbeaten 2008 U.S. Olympian and former two-division titlist is locked in for his super middleweight debut, which comes versus Demond Nicholson as part of a January 7 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The matchup is Andrade’s first non-title fight in more than five years, though having a belt around his waist has yet to produce the type of matchups he has long craved.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO