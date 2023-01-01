ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Spokane police investigating early morning shooting death

Dec. 31—A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on East 7th Avenue, Spokane police said. Police were sent to the 1400 block of East 7th around 1:30 a.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release. They found a man dead, but have released no other details...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy