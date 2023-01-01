ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Laura
1d ago

it's so sad people killing one another, yes I would like to know what has happen in Oklahoma, and the whole United States, I my self belive our Lord will come soon Amen 🙏🙏❤️❤️💜

4
Ella Loftis
1d ago

why? what is the reason for shooting? why be so cruel that they have a loved one they can't see anymore or hug. I don't see a reason for this it's just downright evil. shame on you for pulling that gun and firing yhat shot that person life and a mother and dad's child. brother or sister. God be with the family

3
Robert De Leon
1d ago

everyone carries a gun nowadays no one can handle themselves in a good old fashion fist fight

5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fourstateshomepage.com

One person dead in New Year’s Day shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after ringing in the new year. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting happened in a parking lot just south of Interstate 40, near downtown OKC. Multiple police units responded to the call.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man and a woman were walking in a parking lot near Northwest 23rd Street and Villa Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in both legs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi-truck rollover shut down parts of Interstate 35 and Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The closure happened on the southbound I-35 off-ramp to westbound I-240 and the westbound I-240 off-ramp to southbound I-35. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to find another route.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

