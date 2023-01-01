Read full article on original website
Laura
1d ago
it's so sad people killing one another, yes I would like to know what has happen in Oklahoma, and the whole United States, I my self belive our Lord will come soon Amen 🙏🙏❤️❤️💜
Ella Loftis
1d ago
why? what is the reason for shooting? why be so cruel that they have a loved one they can't see anymore or hug. I don't see a reason for this it's just downright evil. shame on you for pulling that gun and firing yhat shot that person life and a mother and dad's child. brother or sister. God be with the family
Robert De Leon
1d ago
everyone carries a gun nowadays no one can handle themselves in a good old fashion fist fight
fourstateshomepage.com
One person dead in New Year’s Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after ringing in the new year. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting happened in a parking lot just south of Interstate 40, near downtown OKC. Multiple police units responded to the call.
Overnight deadly shooting in NW Oklahoma City on New Year’s leaves one dead and three injured
A New Year's overnight a shooting in Midtown has left one person dead and three others injured in Northwest Oklahoma City.
New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One is dead and three are injured after a shooting near N.W 10th and Robinson in Midtown during New Year's Eve celebrations. The post New Year’s shooting in OKC Midtown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took a suspect into custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man and a woman were walking in a parking lot near Northwest 23rd Street and Villa Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in both legs.
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
KTEN.com
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
News On 6
Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
KOCO
Dispensary worker says Spencer police suspect hid in store during manhunt
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man who escaped Spencer police custody before being arrested a second time was found in a dispensary across from an Oklahoma City hospital. Corbin Massengale, an employee at ElectraLeaf Dispensary, described what happened during a search for the suspect Thursday night. “I had heard the...
news9.com
Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
People left without home after fire breaks out in Piedmont overnight
PIEDMONT, Okla. — Four people are left without a home after a fire broke out in Piedmont overnight. Just after midnight, crews responded to a house fire near Northwest 178th Street and Sara Road. Immediately upon arrival, Piedmont Fire told KOCO 5 crews that they had to fight the...
KOCO
Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi-truck rollover shut down parts of Interstate 35 and Interstate 240 in Oklahoma City. The closure happened on the southbound I-35 off-ramp to westbound I-240 and the westbound I-240 off-ramp to southbound I-35. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to find another route.
Oklahoma City Offices Closed Monday In Observance Of New Year's
City and county offices, courts and parks recreation centers will be closed Monday in observance of the new year holiday. If your trash pick up is usually on a Monday, it will be moved to Wednesday. However, the streetcar and buses will be on their regular schedule.
News On 6
OCPD Arrest Man Experiencing Homelessness With Weapon In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man with a weapon Friday morning near Northwest 5th Street and North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Oklahoma City. OCPD arrived on scene, where officers drew their weapons on the man and convinced him to lay his own on the ground. According to OCPD, the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City fire crews respond to blaze at vacant shopping center
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire near NW 10th Street Saturday morning. The fire started around 2 a.m. at a vacant shopping center. No one was inside the building at the time. The building partially collapsed because of the blaze. Fire officials said...
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Of NW OKC Construction Crew Member
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving the suspect driver’s co-worker. The victim, who has not been officially identified by police, was backed over by a work van at a construction site on the northwest side of the city. Police said...
