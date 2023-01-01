Read full article on original website
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Here are 5 reasons why the US could be in a recession by March, according to Bank of America
The US economy could enter a recession in 10-12 weeks, according to Bank of America. Investors and business CEOs have grown wary of a potential slowdown in the economy as the Fed hikes interest rates. These are the five reasons why Bank of America believes a recession could hit by...
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
Top Biden advisor says the U.S. economy has a ‘fighting chance’ of avoiding a recession with a ‘soft landing’
It’s hard to avoid the doom and gloom about where the U.S. economy is headed. High-profile business leaders and top economists have been warning for months about a looming recession, with many criticizing the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in its effort to tame inflation. But Heather...
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economist predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. Elon Musk has cashed in another $3.6...
11 predictions for money, technology, stocks and crypto for 2023
Here are some 2023 predictions for financial markets, the economy and stocks. I’ve spent the last year and a half being cautious in the wake of the Bubble-Blowing Bull Market that finally ended early in 2022. Following this year of turmoil, the timing may just be right for us to see the economy morph into something healthy for while.
Tesla stock slumps 11% in a day, as Elon Musk's car firm overtakes Meta
Tesla shares slumped 11 percent on Tuesday, surpassing Meta to become the worst-performing tech stock of 2022. The stock fell to its to lowest in more than two years.
🎥 Recession? Two economists forecast what’s ahead in 2023
With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation. Brian Blank is a finance professor at Mississippi State University who specializes in the study of corporations and how they respond to economic downturns. Rodney Ramcharan is an economist at the University of Southern California who previously held posts with the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund.
Biden builds a judicial legacy with diversified federal courts
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are transforming the federal courts at a blistering pace and creating an unrivaled legacy of diversity that will redefine the federal bench for a generation. Of the 97 judges confirmed by the Senate in the last two years,...
IMF head warns one-third of world economy will enter recession in 2023
IMF head Kristalina Georgieva has warned that one-third of the world economy is expected to enter recession this year.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, she said the “resilient” US economy may help “get the world through a very difficult year.”The managing director of the International Monetary Fund said that is if the labour market in America holds, despite the risks.“Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people,” the managing director said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 2023: Cities around the world bring in the New YearA&E delays are killing up to 500 people a week, top health expert warnsFour dead after two helicopters collide over Australian Seaworld theme park
Obliterated Russian Troops From HIMARS Strike Can Only Be Identified by DNA
The Russian defense ministry said 63 troops were killed in the strikes by the U.S.-supplied weapons.
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff
On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
Elon Musk becomes the first person to lose $200 billion
Elon Musk, the man who for the most part of 2022 was the richest person on the planet, now has a new tag, the first man to lose $200 billion of personal fortune, Bloomberg reported. Luckily, Musk had amassed enough in 2021 to remain the world's second-richest person when 2023 dawned.
Mark Weisbrot: Inflation will fall, workers will win contract and other predictions for 2023
First, some good news about the U.S. economy: Inflation will likely continue to fall until it becomes obvious that it is no longer a serious concern. Inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) has already fallen precipitously over the last five months. For example, if the increase in prices from July through November continues for a year, the annual rate of inflation will be just 2.5%. Compare that to the increase in prices from February through June, which would have produced an annual rate of 11.8% if it had continued for a year. If this looks surprising, it’s because the number most reported in the media is for November 2021 to November 2022, which is 7.1%. This is true, but not as informative about what's been happening more recently.
MoneyWatch: Financial predictions for 2023
2022 was the U.S. stock market's worst year since 2008. Javier David, the managing editor of business and markets for Axios and a CBS News contributor, joins us to breaks dow the challenges facing Wall Street and the risk of a recession in the new year.
