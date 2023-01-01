First, some good news about the U.S. economy: Inflation will likely continue to fall until it becomes obvious that it is no longer a serious concern. Inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) has already fallen precipitously over the last five months. For example, if the increase in prices from July through November continues for a year, the annual rate of inflation will be just 2.5%. Compare that to the increase in prices from February through June, which would have produced an annual rate of 11.8% if it had continued for a year. If this looks surprising, it’s because the number most reported in the media is for November 2021 to November 2022, which is 7.1%. This is true, but not as informative about what's been happening more recently.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO