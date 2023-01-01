ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
msn.com

11 predictions for money, technology, stocks and crypto for 2023

Here are some 2023 predictions for financial markets, the economy and stocks. I’ve spent the last year and a half being cautious in the wake of the Bubble-Blowing Bull Market that finally ended early in 2022. Following this year of turmoil, the timing may just be right for us to see the economy morph into something healthy for while.
Salina Post

🎥 Recession? Two economists forecast what’s ahead in 2023

With the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation. Brian Blank is a finance professor at Mississippi State University who specializes in the study of corporations and how they respond to economic downturns. Rodney Ramcharan is an economist at the University of Southern California who previously held posts with the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Biden builds a judicial legacy with diversified federal courts

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are transforming the federal courts at a blistering pace and creating an unrivaled legacy of diversity that will redefine the federal bench for a generation. Of the 97 judges confirmed by the Senate in the last two years,...
The Independent

IMF head warns one-third of world economy will enter recession in 2023

IMF head Kristalina Georgieva has warned that one-third of the world economy is expected to enter recession this year.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, she said the “resilient” US economy may help “get the world through a very difficult year.”The managing director of the International Monetary Fund said that is if the labour market in America holds, despite the risks.“Even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people,” the managing director said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 2023: Cities around the world bring in the New YearA&E delays are killing up to 500 people a week, top health expert warnsFour dead after two helicopters collide over Australian Seaworld theme park
InsuranceNewsNet

Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff

On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
Lebanon-Express

Mark Weisbrot: Inflation will fall, workers will win contract and other predictions for 2023

First, some good news about the U.S. economy: Inflation will likely continue to fall until it becomes obvious that it is no longer a serious concern. Inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) has already fallen precipitously over the last five months. For example, if the increase in prices from July through November continues for a year, the annual rate of inflation will be just 2.5%. Compare that to the increase in prices from February through June, which would have produced an annual rate of 11.8% if it had continued for a year. If this looks surprising, it’s because the number most reported in the media is for November 2021 to November 2022, which is 7.1%. This is true, but not as informative about what's been happening more recently.
CBS News

MoneyWatch: Financial predictions for 2023

2022 was the U.S. stock market's worst year since 2008. Javier David, the managing editor of business and markets for Axios and a CBS News contributor, joins us to breaks dow the challenges facing Wall Street and the risk of a recession in the new year.

