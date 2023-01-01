Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolvedMichele FreemanDallas County, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Related
Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland hosts Phoenix following Mitchell's 71-point game
Phoenix Suns (20-18, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (24-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Phoenix Suns after Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers have gone 17-4 in home games. Cleveland...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia hosts Indiana after Embiid's 42-point showing
Indiana Pacers (21-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (22-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-111 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers are 14-9 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks...
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavaliers top Bulls 145-134 in OT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime. Mitchell’s total matched the eighth-highest in league history and marked the most points by...
Porterville Recorder
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Porterville Recorder
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
LISTEN: Doncic, Streaking Mavs Learning & Growing Despite Missing Key Players
The Dallas Mavericks have had to focus more on the offensive end of the floor with key defensive players missing significant time. The result has been Luka Doncic putting up monster stats and the Mavs winning six consecutive games. What will the second half of this season look like?
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
Percentages: FG .462, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Hyland 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Murray 2, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Mavericks Rally to Defeat Houston Rockets in Seventh Straight Win
Luka Doncic had 39 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as Dallas rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Monday night for the Mavericks’ seventh straight win. Doncic scored 29 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback. He finished...
Comments / 0