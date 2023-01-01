ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart declines lazy narrative after win over Ohio State, says Stetson Bennett ‘must play better’

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart has taken Georgia football to the top by maintaining championship standards, even when if means raining on his own parade. Stetson Bennett appeared at his best on Georgia’s final scoring drive, but Smart wasn’t about to pile on to the quick and lazy narrative casual onlookers often take of the quarterback carrying the team.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football podcast: UGA shows off different kind of toughness in Peach Bowl

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,855 (Jan. 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what happened in the Bulldogs’ 42-41 Peach Bowl victory against Ohio State.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after iconic victory over Ohio State. Winners: Georgia wide receivers. So much...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

What social media is saying about Georgia football after epic win over Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia fans could not have gotten a better start to 2023. Literally. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles’ missed field goal hit the ground seconds after midnight. Georgia took a knee shortly after and the Bulldogs celebrated an improbable 42-41 win over Ohio State. It twice came back from 14-point deficits, including in the fourth quarter. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
dawgnation.com

Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football

ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
