Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,855 (Jan. 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what happened in the Bulldogs’ 42-41 Peach Bowl victory against Ohio State.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO