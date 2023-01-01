Read full article on original website
Fresno Co. closing Auberry Rd. due to rain damage
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As a result of recent rains eroding part of the shoulder on Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area, The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning Road Maintenance Operations (RMO) is closing the road at dusk on Monday Night. Both Fresno Co. Public Works and Planning RMO will […]
New map shows Valley areas at risk for mudslides and flooding
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has launched an interactive map showing which areas are at risk of experiencing mudslides and flooding.
Highway 59 in Merced County closed due to flooding, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 59 in Merced County will be closed for four to five days due to flooding.
Tollhouse man rescued from overflowing creek near home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man, stranded by a flash flood outside his home, was ushered to safety Saturday afternoon by Fresno County rescue crews. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a 78-year-old man trapped in his pickup truck, amongst the rising waters of a creek on his property on […]
GV Wire
Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January
Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
78-year-old Fresno County man rescued from car after flood waters rose
A Fresno County driver had to be rescued Saturday night from fast-moving flood water.
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
Missing man found after Silver Alert activated by CHP
The California Highway Patrol says the missing man that activated a Silver Alert Saturday has been found.
2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions
A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!
sierranewsonline.com
Two People Killed In Yosemite Rockslide
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK—The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning. The rockslide occurred at approximately 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, on El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park), as reported here.
WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
KMPH.com
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
legalexaminer.com
DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two
Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
Foothill areas brace for flooding, chance of mudslides as storms hit Central California
Steady rainfall soaked Mariposa throughout the day.
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 robbery suspects in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a robbery at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue, and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
Madera Community Hospital closure prompts warning to plan ahead from county leaders
Madera County leaders are navigating next steps after the Madera Community Hospital closure took effect midnight.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
