Coarsegold, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Co. closing Auberry Rd. due to rain damage

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As a result of recent rains eroding part of the shoulder on Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area, The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning Road Maintenance Operations (RMO) is closing the road at dusk on Monday Night. Both Fresno Co. Public Works and Planning RMO will […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January

Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Two People Killed In Yosemite Rockslide

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK—The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning. The rockslide occurred at approximately 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, on El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park), as reported here.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two

Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA

