FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO