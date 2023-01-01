Read full article on original website
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Atmospheric River Drowns Pleasanton; More To ComeSaumya GargPleasanton, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 1
* The Bruins extended their season-opening home point streak to 21 games and will look to continue their run when they host the Penguins for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. * The highest-scoring year in NHL history (regular season, including shootout-deciding goals) was capped off by Alex...
Karlsson gets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks 5-2
Erik Karlsson extended his point streak to a franchise-record 13 games, and the San Jose Sharks beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sharks
The Blackhawks blew a multi-goal lead and fell to the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at the United Center on Sunday. 1. I don't know how the Blackhawks got out of the first period unscathed but they did. The Sharks spent most of the period in the offensive zone. At one point, the Blackhawks were being outshot 11-1 midway through the frame and their only shot was a 64-foot dribbler by Isaak Phillips.
Losing Taking Mental Toll on Blackhawks: ‘It Wears on a Lot of Guys'
Losing taking toll on Hawks: 'It wears on a lot of guys' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks started the 2022-23 season as one of the surprise teams in the NHL after winning four of six games despite their roster being stripped down over the summer to kickstart a full-scale rebuild. At one point, they had people wondering whether they might be better than originally thought.
Golden Knights to Face Seattle Kraken in 2024 NHL Winter Classic
The Vegas Golden Knights last played outdoors in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe series in 2021.
NHL
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (January 2, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec. 12-15, averaging 13:44 of ice time with four blocked shots...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Ring in New Year Versus Sharks
Chicago returns back to the United Center following a three-game roadtrip to face San Jose. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to start the new year off right with a matchup against the Sharks at the United Center...
sportstravelmagazine.com
NHL Announces 2023-2024 Outdoor Events in Seattle and Edmonton
The 2024 NHL Winter Classic will be January 1, 2024 at T-Mobile Field in Seattle between the hometown Kraken and the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the league announced on Monday. The Kraken, who began play in the 2021-22 season, will be playing in their first regular-season outdoor game and will become the 29th team to participate in such a game. It will be the second outdoor appearance for the Golden Knights, whose first season of play was 2017-18. In their first outdoor contest, on Feb. 20, 2021, the Golden Knights fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 3-2, in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.
