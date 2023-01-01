Argument from authority and truth by revelation are anathema to scientists, who seek truth through reasoned arguments based on empirical evidence from nature. Not surprisingly, most scientists are repulsed by religion, especially the dogmatic and authoritarian aspects of its social dimension. The skepticism is greatest among elite scientists, like members of the National Academy of Sciences in the United States or Fellows of the Royal Society in the United Kingdom, of whom only 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively, believe in a personal God who answers prayer. As Neil deGrasse Tyson has pointed out, however, the important point here is not that these percentages are so low. The astonishing thing is that they are not zero. Why do roughly 6 percent of the most accomplished scientists in the world believe in a personal God who answers prayer? As Neil put it, “There’s something else going on that nobody seems to be talking about,” something mysterious and alluring about religion that can seduce even the most brilliant of scientific minds. He went on to argue that, if we really want to understand religion, these are the people we should be studying. Whatever it is that can make believers out of them must be the most concentrated essence of the thing we are trying to understand.

