ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To TCU Upsetting Michigan

TCU, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs were unranked in the preseason. They are now heading to the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU will face either No. 1 Georgia or...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl

Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Columbus Dispatch

'Prayers to Damar Hamlin': How OSU football reacted to the Bills safety's cardiac arrest

The football world stopped Monday night during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game. During the first quarter of Monday Night Football, Bills safety Damar Hamiln tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who then fell on him. Hamlin stood up after the play before collapsing seconds later. Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin for several minutes with an automatic defibrillator on the side before an ambulance came onto the field to take the safety to a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Tennessean

In defense of the losing streak

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, the only newsletter willing to go to extreme lengths to play devil's advocate in defense of the Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’m going to try my best to convince you that the sky falling might actually be good for the people on the ground. The Titans are in an awful...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS LA

CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Top 25 Heading Into The Playoff Tonight

College Football Playoff day is here. In a couple of hours, the first College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off, when No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in Arizona. Later tonight, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta. Ahead of the College Football Playoff,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy