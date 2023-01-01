Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff highlights: TCU beats Michigan in high-scoring Fiesta Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals kicked off in thrilling fashion as No. 3 TCU held on to beat No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a wild, high-scoring Fiesta Bowl. The 96 combined points marked the highest point total in Fiesta Bowl history, and the second-highest total in any College Football Playoff matchup.
Look: Football World Reacts To TCU Upsetting Michigan
TCU, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, upset No. 2 Michigan, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs were unranked in the preseason. They are now heading to the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU will face either No. 1 Georgia or...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan’s College Football Playoff loss to TCU
Jim Harbaugh congratulated TCU for their opportunistic play while crediting his team for their fight despite the loss in the CFP semifinal. Michigan couldn’t wrangle TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-54 and ending the season in playoff disappointment for the second year in a row. The Wolverines were...
'Prayers to Damar Hamlin': How OSU football reacted to the Bills safety's cardiac arrest
The football world stopped Monday night during the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills game. During the first quarter of Monday Night Football, Bills safety Damar Hamiln tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who then fell on him. Hamlin stood up after the play before collapsing seconds later. Medical personnel performed CPR on Hamlin for several minutes with an automatic defibrillator on the side before an ambulance came onto the field to take the safety to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How LSU football will manage defensive line in Citrus Bowl without three starters
ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football enters its matchup against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl with most of its starters on offense ready for the game. The same cannot be said about the defense. No. 17 LSU (9-4) will be without three starters on its defensive line against Purdue (8-5) on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly reveals few details about why LSU WR Kayshon Boutte declared for NFL Draft
ORLANDO, Fla. - LSU football coach Brian Kelly declined to reveal any specifics into the timeline behind LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte's decision to reverse course and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday, Kelly said in a news conference Sunday. Kelly announced Wednesday that Boutte was "unavailable" to...
CBS Sports
Penn State vs. Utah score: Live updates, college football scores, Rose Bowl 2023 coverage, highlights
No. 11 Penn State leads No. 8 Utah 28-14 in the early stages of the fourth quarter during a rainy Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton broke off a 87-yard touchdown run on a nifty snap count to give Penn State a lead entering the final period.
Who is Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin?
Hamlin's mother and some other family members were present at last night's game in Cincinnati, and his mother rode with him in the ambulance to the hospital.
Sports World Reacts To College Football Playoff TV Ratings
The 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals marked the first time in its history that both games came down to the wire and were decided by one score. That made for some compelling football that fans were glued to - and the numbers reflect it. ESPN just announced the ratings for...
In defense of the losing streak
Welcome to Talkin' Titans, the only newsletter willing to go to extreme lengths to play devil's advocate in defense of the Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’m going to try my best to convince you that the sky falling might actually be good for the people on the ground. The Titans are in an awful...
Look: Football World Reacts To Mississippi State's Special Helmet
Mississippi State has a beautiful tribute planned for former head coach Mike Leach on Monday. The Bulldogs are set to honor him with a pirate logo and Leach's initials on their helmets when they play the Illinois Fighting Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon. Here's a look at...
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in...
ESPN Computer's Top 25 Heading Into The Playoff Tonight
College Football Playoff day is here. In a couple of hours, the first College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off, when No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in Arizona. Later tonight, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State in Atlanta. Ahead of the College Football Playoff,...
Comments / 0