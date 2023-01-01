Read full article on original website
Rain gives way to snow in Eastern Plumas
As of 3 p.m. this afternoon Dec. 31, it’s still rain coming down in Quincy, but head east and you will run into snow. It’s now snowing in the Blairsden/Greaeagle area and points east. Plumas County and much of Northern California is supposed to catch a break tomorrow New Year’s Day, before another week of wet weather begins. Parts of Plumas — from Chester to Quincy — remain under a flood watch, while points east are under a winter storm warning. If you have photos from where you are, you can send them to [email protected] – please include a location, time of day, and photo credit information.
Letter to the Editor: That’s what Ava is fighting for
Because they work here, Nansi. Residents of Greenville work here. People who’ve lost everything work here. People who’ve had to rebuild everything work here. People who give their all consistently, day after day, work here. They are undervalued, underappreciated, and most importantly, underpaid. That’s exactly who Ava is fighting for.
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
Rock slide in Canyon; but open with one-way traffic control UPDATE-now closed
UPDATE: Highway 70 is now closed from Pulga to the Greenville Wye due to more rockslides and flooding. Caltrans is reporting that there is rockslide on Highway 70, approximately 2 miles west of the Butte/Plumas County Line this afternoon, Dec. 30. One-way traffic control is in effect.
