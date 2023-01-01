ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Assisted dying seems humane, but can we protect the vulnerable from the malign?

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXU2D_0k06eIIr00

We inhabit a world in which the answers to thorny moral questions are too often cast in black and white. Nuance is for losers: stray too far from your tribe and you’re accused of aligning yourself with rightwing religious fundamentalists or lefty woke warriors.

Very little truly fits these social media-driven straitjackets. So it is in the case of assisted dying.

As a liberal, assisted dying – enabling people with terminal illnesses to end their life at a time of their choosing – is something I feel instinctively in favour of. This sense is only piqued by testimony from people with conditions such as motor neurone disease who feel their life is no longer worth living, and who don’t want to pay thousands of pounds to go to Dignitas in Switzerland, or risk criminally implicating loved ones in assisted suicide. But stories now emerging from Canada, where medically assisted dying has been legal since 2016, have prompted me to think again.

Canada legalised assisted dying for people suffering terminal illness six years ago, after a ruling by its supreme court. In 2021, this was expanded to voluntary euthanasia – medically assisted death for people not terminally ill, but with a “grievous and irremediable” medical condition. This was due to be extended to chronic mental illness from this March, although ministers have just announced they will delay this after concerns from doctors.

Worrying stories have emerged that hint at a lack of safeguards: relatives shocked at doctors’ lack of probing of family members who have pursued voluntary euthanasia; the process being proactively suggested to veterans by government caseworkers, including Christine Gauthier, a former Paralympian who had been trying for five years to get the government to install a wheelchair ramp in her home and said it was “exhausting us to the point of no return”; a man with significant disabilities who testified to a parliamentary committee that nurses tried to coerce him into medically assisted dying by threatening forcibly to discharge him without the care he needed and denying him water and food for days.

In the UK, assisting a suicide is a criminal offence. But the Crown Prosecution Service will only prosecute if it is in the public interest and prosecutions are rare – just 26 were proceeded with out of 174 referred cases between 2009 and 2022. Most proposals for reform that have been debated in parliament are for assisted dying – making it legal for doctors to help someone with a terminal illness who is likely to die within six months to end their lives – but some campaigners support the principle of voluntary euthanasia now enshrined in Canadian law.

On the face of it, assisted dying might sound like a limited shift in the law that carries no risks of Britain ending up like Canada. But when you start probing its limits, it quickly becomes evident how difficult it is to draw a distinction between what is and isn’t permitted.

There are no higher stakes than ending a life. How do you know someone is giving meaningful consent? The first plausible scenario that springs to mind is a coercively controlling abusive relationship in which a man puts pressure on his female partner diagnosed with end-stage cancer to end her life. Yet doctors are not particularly well placed to assess whether someone is being coerced. The latest parliamentary bill, introduced by Molly Meacher in 2021, contains the safeguard that a judge would need to sign off on assisted dying, but we also know from the family courts that judges can get coercive control very wrong. What evidentiary standard could there be to say there is no chance of someone’s life being wrongfully ended? The balance of probability, as in family law? Beyond reasonable doubt?

There are other types of coercion, such as pressures from extended family. Disability rights campaigners point to the fact that even quite a mild suggestion from a relative or professional that it is something someone should consider could make someone vulnerable feel that it is the only right thing to do. In places where assisting dying is legal, studies suggest that not wanting to be a burden is a frequently cited reason.

And how do we know how timeless consent may be? The perceptions of people with life-limiting – even terminal – conditions can shift quite significantly over time. What about the role depression might play in someone’s decision? Mental health diagnoses are not clear cut and there is some evidence that in Oregon, another jurisdiction where assisted dying is legal, a few who chose it may have had undiagnosed depression.

The slippery slope – the idea that once you make any form of assisted dying possible it crosses a threshold that will inevitably become more permissive over time – has become a bit of a cliche, one that has been more true of some jurisdictions than others. But definitions are always malleable: in Canada, grievous and irremediable medical conditions include cases of people with severe chemical sensitivities opting for a medically assisted death because they have been unable to secure appropriate housing with the support of the state. “Terminal” can be less precise than it sounds: doctors say it is very difficult to accurately predict how long someone has left to live once you go beyond a few days. There lies another danger: we invest far too little in the palliative care needed to ensure that everyone has the most dignified and low-pain death possible. Huge improvements are possible and there remains significant discrimination against disabled people in the provision of health and personal care. Assisted dying could make improvements in this less, rather than more, likely.

I have no doubt that there are some individuals who would benefit greatly from assisted dying and who ought to be granted the autonomy to choose this path. It is tempting to legislate with those individuals in mind, particularly given that end-of-life care in this country is not what it should be. But the more consideration I’ve given it, the more doubts I harbour that the risk of vulnerable individuals suffering a wrongful death as a product of abusive relationships or family pressure can be effectively eliminated. For now, that makes it difficult for me to support.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
Shine My Crown

CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth

OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

Lake Mead’s receding waters revealed long-lost bodies. But who are they?

The first sets of human remains that surfaced at Lake Mead appeared in quick succession, one after another. The environmental disaster unfolding at the largest reservoir in the US was already hard to ignore – there was the giant “bathtub ring” that served as a reminder of the punishing drought in the west and diminishing recreation opportunities. But the bodies were a grim new sign of the crisis.
The Guardian

Global economic forecast for 2023? A stormy start followed by a ray of hope

Investors should brace for another turbulent year in the financial markets, economists have warned as central banks fight inflation, China reopens its economy after Covid-19 restrictions and the Ukraine war pushes the global economy towards recession. The first half of the new year is likely to be choppy, according to...
The Guardian

Christopher Allmand obituary

My fellow medievalist Christopher Allmand, who has died aged 86, was a historian of the hundred years war, especially during and after the reign of Henry V, to which Christopher devoted a major study in 1992. He was an important figure in a golden generation of British scholars who made...
The Guardian

Flying foxes are a vital part of Australian ecosystems

While I understand that some native animals are not everyone’s cup of tea, it is well to remember that ancient Indigenous Australia would also like things to go back to the way they were before Europeans arrived, and to “have a nice environment” (‘I don’t know where else to turn’: the grey-headed flying foxes driving rural towns batty, 22 December). Since 1900 we have destroyed an area the size of Germany of this species’ habitat and reduced them to 5% of their original number. Starvation is a big killer.
The Guardian

Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
US News and World Report

Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course

As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
The Guardian

Chagos Islanders demand say as UK-Mauritius sovereignty talks begin

Descendants of the people of the Chagos Islands have claimed their views are being ignored as the prime minister of Mauritius announced the start of talks with Britain over the territory’s sovereignty. Pravind Jugnauth, who has led the Mauritian government since 2017, used a new year’s address to reveal...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy