Medical Staff Shuts Down Marvin Harrison Jr. Due to Concussion Symptoms, Ryan Day Says His Absence “Absolutely” Impacted the Peach Bowl

saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reacts to Ryan Day's coaching performance, believes Buckeyes 'should've won' Peach Bowl semifinal vs. Georgia
CJ Stroud quite literally did just about everything he could to get Ohio State to the national championship game. In the end, it just wasn’t quite enough against the defending national champs. After losing star tight end Cade Stover in the first quarter of action and superstar receiver Marvin...
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: What Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett said about Ohio State after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
An all-time classic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl went on the wrong side of the ledger for Ohio State on Saturday against Georgia. Still, if you are a Buckeye fan, you had to be proud of the effort and feel at least a little bit better than how you felt after the Michigan debacle.
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Had 12 Players On the Field For Fake Punt Scrapped By Kirby Smart's Timeout
Georgia's timeout before Ohio State's fake punt has been one of the most talked about plays from the Peach Bowl, as Kirby Smart nullified what would have been a first-down pickup for the Buckeyes. As it turns out, there's more to the story. With less than nine minutes remaining in...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff highlights: Georgia comes back to win Peach Bowl
The College Football Playoff semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1). Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year...
2022 Peach Bowl: Georgia football injury report vs. Ohio State
ATLANTA — For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Recruits react to heartbreaking 42-41 Ohio State loss to Georgia in Peach Bowl semifinal
UPDATED at 10:30 am ET. The Buckeyes lost to Georgia 42-41 in heartbreaking fashion in the Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal. Bucknuts has reactions from recruits all over the country.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chris Olave, Michael Thomas join with LeBron James in reacting to Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State felt as if it had its ducks in a row heading into 2023. The Buckeyes were a 50-yard field goal away from making the College Football Playoff national championship game. Noah Ruggles, however, hooked the potential game-winner wide left and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Ohio State score: Live updates, College Football Playoff scores, Peach Bowl 2022 coverage
ATLANTA -- No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 38-24 after three quarters of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a two-score game. Stroud has lit up the Georgia defense with 319 yards and four touchdowns. It's the second straight game that the Bulldogs defense has given up 300+ yards passing after not allowing any opponent to reach that mark during the regular season.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud, Ohio State open second half of Peach Bowl with 4th passing TD vs. Georgia
CJ Stroud was absolutely electric in the first half of Saturday night’s Peach Bowl, gashing the defending national champion Georgia squad with 3 touchdowns before the break. Coming out of halftime, the Buckeye quarterback was able to put in more work against the Bulldog defense. After the defense produced a quick 3-and-out against Kirby Smart’s offense, it was game-on for Stroud and the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Peach Bowl Matchup Against Top-Seeded Georgia "The Way We Want It"
It's been a long month for the Buckeyes. After Ohio State's second consecutive loss to Michigan, head coach Ryan Day said the team felt as if its season was over. Then, a berth as the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff breathed new life into the program. He explained what that was like for the Buckeyes on Saturday's broadcast of ESPN's College GameDay.
