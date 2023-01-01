ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

1 person in custody after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 1, injured 9

By Tom Ingram, Summer Poole, Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder.

UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent this news release:

On December 31, 2022, at approximately 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject shot a 24-year-old male, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the gunfire, nine other people suffered gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 17 to 57, were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe. In addition, two businesses were also struck by gunfire.

This is an active investigation. We will provide updates as details become available.

If you have information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — One person was killed and nine were injured in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile, according to Mobile Police Corporal Ryan Blakely.

Police said they responded to a “shots fired” call at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Dauphin Street. Police confirmed at least one person was killed and nine were injured in the shooting.

Police contained the scene. New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Mobile continued.

We do not yet know the condition of the nine injured. As of 1:15 a.m., police were still working the scene. Mobile’s Police Chief Paul Prine spoke to News 5 at the scene.

“Obviously multiple shots rang out. I can certainly tell you that. I have one deceased individual and nine other individuals who have been shot by gunfire, who are at the local hospitals being treated. The perpetrators and at least the deceased may have been known to one another. I think that would give some comfort to all of us downtown that this was not just a random shooting where someone lost their life,” said Prine. Witnesses describe a chaotic scene as they scrambled for safety.

“You can’t hear between the fireworks and the gunshots everyone starts running I lived in America my entire life I know what’s happening, I grab my sister’s hand and I run as far as I can as fast as I can,” said Rose Brooks.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as we gather more details.

Comments / 38

Jeffrey Rust
3d ago

Firing a gun in a crowded event like that, the public have the right to feel safe when they attend festive events support all the local businesses. MPD and DA find them and make an example, IT WILL NO LONGER BE TALERATED!

Reply
11
Lynn Blouin
3d ago

It’s gotten where you can’t go out for anything in mobile. Walmart, New Year’s celebrations, get gas. We need a gang task force. Actually we need so much more than that.

Reply
10
Jennifer Roberts
3d ago

wtf is wrong with people really. they said they thought shooter and person who died knew each other so it's a good thing it wasn't a random shooting wtf

Reply(4)
5
 

