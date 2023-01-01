Ring in 2023 with KRMG and its New Year New Cash Contest

Travel, home improvements, losing weight – whatever is on your 2023 New Year Resolution list, KRMG and Tulsa Renew want to help. The New Year New Cash contest is an opportunity to put $2,000 in cold hard cash into your hands to help fund any of your goals into the new year.

Entering is easy – plug in your information below to get registered.

Good luck and happy new year from KRMG and Tulsa Renew.

These “Official Rules” are for the 2023 New Year New Cash Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which is sponsored by Audience, LLC (“Audience”), and presented in collaboration with participating local radio stations and other entities (each, a “Participating Entity,” and collectively with Audience, the “Promotion Entities”). You may enter the Promotion by completing an entry form on a Participating Entity’s website, as described in greater detail below, beginning at 12:00 AM EST on Monday, January 2rd, 2023, and until 11:59 PM EST on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 (the “Promotional Period”)

©2022 Cox Media Group