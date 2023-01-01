ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Ring in 2023 with KRMG and its New Year New Cash Contest

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oi0jb_0k06e7g700

Travel, home improvements, losing weight – whatever is on your 2023 New Year Resolution list, KRMG and Tulsa Renew want to help. The New Year New Cash contest is an opportunity to put $2,000 in cold hard cash into your hands to help fund any of your goals into the new year.

Entering is easy – plug in your information below to get registered.

Good luck and happy new year from KRMG and Tulsa Renew.

These “Official Rules” are for the 2023 New Year New Cash Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which is sponsored by Audience, LLC (“Audience”), and presented in collaboration with participating local radio stations and other entities (each, a “Participating Entity,” and collectively with Audience, the “Promotion Entities”). You may enter the Promotion by completing an entry form on a Participating Entity’s website, as described in greater detail below, beginning at 12:00 AM EST on Monday, January 2rd, 2023, and until 11:59 PM EST on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 (the “Promotional Period”)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa’s Gathering Place welcomes its 10 millionth visitor

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Gathering Place has welcomed its 10 millionth guest. The Burns family from Tulsa visited on New Year’s Day, marking the milestone. To celebrate, the Gathering Place gifted the family with a bag filled with treats and gifts. The Burns family moved to Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old racing again after breaking neck and relearning to walk

TULSA, Okla. — A teenage race car driver from Locust Grove is heading into the New Year with determination after breaking his neck in a crash last year, being diagnosed an incomplete quadriplegic and then learning to walk again. 18-year-old Daison Pursley climbing into his micro car at the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Baby Derby 2023 Winner!

Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Racing News

Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)

Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

OBN seeing new variants of fentanyl with increased resistance to Narcan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested Joey Dashner suspected of trafficking fentanyl. The last drug, narcotic agents like Mark Woodward with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), want to see right now. “There are variations of fentanyl … that are now being cut with new types of drugs that are...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BBB warns about scammers impersonating delivery drivers

TULSA, Okla. — Chances are you saw a lot more deliveries over the last month, ordering items for Christmas and during all this, scammers are trying to trick shoppers into sharing personal information. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a new twist on delivery scams. Many of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate burglary at east Tulsa car dealership

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a burglary at an east Tulsa car dealership. Tulsa police said about three cars were broken into and had items stolen from them at the Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership near East 51st Street and South Memorial Drive. There is no...
TULSA, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy