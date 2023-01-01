Ok , welcome to the New Year!!! Spring has sprung, but winter is coming back soon. We want you to be weather aware the next 48 hours… Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 207 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-031000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 207 AM CST Mon Jan […]
Rains are going to stick around until tomorrow early evening and your New Years Eve looks warm and dry right now. May hear a rumble of thunder here and there with this next front, but, no snow and nothing severe expected. We will watch for localized flooding. Friday Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, […]
Not a bad way to end the year. It will be windy, but unseasonably warm and it looks like rain will get out of here in time for New Year’s Eve Festivities. Those heading to Titans tailgate, pack a light rain jacket just in case. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county […]
We will see steadily climbing temps for the next week and periods of rain and possibly some storms. Winds will continue to be brisk and gusty for the next couple of days. For those curious about their New Years Eve plans, it is a 50/50 chance rain and storms will move out by early evening. […]
Today we will see somewhat warmer temps and calm winds, but beginning tomorrow we will see gusty winds, but, more spring-like temps in the mid 50s-60s through the weekend. Yes, there is a chance of rain, but, it isn’t forecast as a total washout. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night. The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts. It’s a big project restoring the park...
The 5th Annual Middle Tennessee RV Show is coming to the Wilson County Exposition Center (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087) from Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th. Come see the large selection of RV’s in a safe, convenient, family friendly location! Our goal is to provide an exciting, informative, and fun show […]
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk for impacts to people, pets, and pipes. A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time. For your Close to […]
(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Police: Man killed girlfriend in hotel murder-suicide. Police: Man killed girlfriend in...
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Light snow showers will move through the area-accumulations 1″ or less. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and potentially slick, possibly causing travel issues. Please be patient if you have to travel. We had crews out early this morning, and […]
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place. Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr) Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley Rd....
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
