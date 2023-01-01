ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

Rio Verde residents now cut off from water

RIO VERDE, Ariz. — The pumps have run dry. After more than a year of warning, the City of Scottsdale made good on its threat to cut off about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills from city water. Those homes relied on water hauler trucks that filled up at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Center Square

Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix

(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response

A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023

6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

These 10 people stand to impact Scottdale in 2023

As the new year begins, hundreds of people likely will have a major impact on some facet of Scottsdale. Here are 10 residents who likely will be counted among them. As the CEO and owner of the rapidly growing SugarJam Southern Kitchen and bake shop, Dumas has tantalized Arizona's taste buds for over a decade.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fronteras Desk

More rain likely in the Phoenix area this week

After a record-setting rainy New Year's Day, the weather calmed down in metro Phoenix on Monday — but expect a little more rain this week. Chris Kuhlman from the National Weather Service in Phoenix says the rain has mostly stopped around the Valley, but it’s coming back. "As...
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Barrett-Jackson Stay: Hotel Valley Ho

This winter, some of the nation’s top auto events come roaring into town, including Barrett-Jackson and Concours d’Elegance. Hotel Valley Ho offers a top spot for staying in Scottsdale to be in the middle of all the automotive action. Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is set to take place Jan. 21...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Electrical fire breaks out on fifth floor of Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX - An apparent electrical fire broke out at a hotel in Phoenix Sunday night on the fifth floor, the fire department said, forcing more than 100 people to evacuate. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. near 27th and Dunlap avenues at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent hotel. Due to the nature of the fire, additional crews responded, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Joe Huggins.
PHOENIX, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
