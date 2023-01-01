Read full article on original website
Rio Verde residents now cut off from water
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — The pumps have run dry. After more than a year of warning, the City of Scottsdale made good on its threat to cut off about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills from city water. Those homes relied on water hauler trucks that filled up at...
AZFamily
911 dispatchers give $2,400 tip to Valley restaurant server
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A luncheon at a Valley-area restaurant turned out to be quite a surprise for one server when he received a very generous tip!. It all happened when managers from 911 dispatch centers across Maricopa County gathered for the 2nd annual “911 Gives Back” lunch at the Old Spaghetti Factory in Phoenix last month. There were dispatch managers from various Valley police departments including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Glendale, Peoria, Gilbert, Goodyear and ASU, along with other law enforcement agencies like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale cuts off Rio Verde Foothills residents from water supply
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s not a happy new year for over 1,000 Rio Verde Foothills residents who are now cut off from the City of Scottsdale’s water supply. A new year’s resolution at the Nabity household is to be “ultra conservative” with their water. It’s why Karen Nabity was thankful for Sunday’s rain. She placed at least seven containers around her house to collect rainwater to use inside her home.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
AZFamily
Historic Goodyear bar forced to relocate after 105 years in same spot
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maybe it’s the giant rooster out front, the 110-year-old pine tree in the kitchen, or the timeless pictures on every wall...everything about Roman’s Oasis is unique, and it keeps customers coming back. “You can come in for years and not be able to...
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
kjzz.org
Phoenix tests Senior Lockbox program to improve emergency response
A new program could help some seniors facing medical emergencies in Phoenix. The Senior Lockbox program is a way for emergency responders to gain access to homes when someone inside can’t open the door. The Phoenix Association of Realtors will donate one hundred lockboxes for a pilot program launching this month in Councilwoman Ann O’Brien’s district.
'This region is changing': Some Valley zip codes now have more renters than homeowners
PHOENIX — The Valley housing market saw nearly a decade of growth, changing the makeup of some zip codes. Nationally and here in Phoenix, the number of new rental units far outpaced the building of single-family homes. According to Rent Cafe's analysis of U.S. Census data, five metro area...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde Foothills residents to lose water access Jan. 1: 'Water is our lifeblood'
RIO VERDE, Ariz. - Time is almost up for Rio Verde Foothills residents to find a new water source, with nearly 500 homes set to lose access at the start of the new year. For about a year, the city of Scottsdale has been hauling water to the community, but they've decided to stop because of the ongoing drought.
AZFamily
Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
scottsdale.org
These 10 people stand to impact Scottdale in 2023
As the new year begins, hundreds of people likely will have a major impact on some facet of Scottsdale. Here are 10 residents who likely will be counted among them. As the CEO and owner of the rapidly growing SugarJam Southern Kitchen and bake shop, Dumas has tantalized Arizona's taste buds for over a decade.
Fronteras Desk
More rain likely in the Phoenix area this week
After a record-setting rainy New Year's Day, the weather calmed down in metro Phoenix on Monday — but expect a little more rain this week. Chris Kuhlman from the National Weather Service in Phoenix says the rain has mostly stopped around the Valley, but it’s coming back. "As...
Rediscover Arizona as we visit the Superstition Mountain Museum and the Elvis Chapel
ARIZONA, USA — Millions of people visit Arizona every year, with more than 100 people choosing to call Maricopa County their new home each day. There are tons of sightseeing opportunities for new visitors and residents alike. The Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park and the Heard Museum are just a few on the long list of well-known Arizona destinations.
fabulousarizona.com
Barrett-Jackson Stay: Hotel Valley Ho
This winter, some of the nation’s top auto events come roaring into town, including Barrett-Jackson and Concours d’Elegance. Hotel Valley Ho offers a top spot for staying in Scottsdale to be in the middle of all the automotive action. Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale is set to take place Jan. 21...
fox10phoenix.com
Electrical fire breaks out on fifth floor of Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX - An apparent electrical fire broke out at a hotel in Phoenix Sunday night on the fifth floor, the fire department said, forcing more than 100 people to evacuate. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. near 27th and Dunlap avenues at the Sheraton Phoenix Crescent hotel. Due to the nature of the fire, additional crews responded, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Joe Huggins.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
