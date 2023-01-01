Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
wtae.com
Remembering Chief Justin McIntire
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — The community is rallying around Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire’s family, friends and the entire department. Many remember the 46-year-old as a family man and leader. McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 sat down with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center
You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Dahn Memory Lane: You Don’t Mess With Fred Rogers
There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mod Squad: Meet The People Behind Pittsburgh’s Black Tech Nation Ventures
In the summer of 2020, businessman David Motley received a call from his friend, Sean Sebastian, a Pittsburgh investor and financial consultant. Sebastian, like many others, was responding to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the spotlight it shined on persistent racial inequality. He asked Motley to join with him and technology innovator Kelauni Jasmyn to launch a Black-led venture to create change.
Pittsburgh prepares to ring in new year with Future of Pittsburgh Ball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In just a few short hours the ball will drop in New York City's Time Square to ring in the new year. But here in Pittsburgh, as per tradition, the ball on the Highmark Building will rise.It's called the Future of Pittsburgh Ball and as midnight approaches on New Year's Eve, it will be raised high atop this pole on the Highmark Building here in downtown Pittsburgh while thousands look on.Crews began testing the ball early Saturday morning to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. And Sarah Aziz, from the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said that...
UPMC announces their first baby born in Pittsburgh in 2023
PITTSBURGH — A couple from O’Hara Township had a very good and busy New Year’s Day. Rob and Natalie Pofi welcomed their daughter, Madison, into the world at 12:35 a.m. Sunday. UPMC said Madison was born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces and...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
Parent's Perspective: Using a RAD Pass for fun, discounted events
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are your kids lucky enough to still be home from school? Are you all going stir-crazy?In this week's Parent's Perspective, Heather Abraham is here with something you can do, and it comes with a free pass.An Allegheny County library card can get you a free or discounted ticket to several different museums and institutions.The discounts come through RAD. It's called a RAD Pass, and it uses your Allegheny County library card.We're talking about the Carnegie Museums and Science Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center, and even events from the Pirates.Everything has to be reserved online ahead of time. You'll have to select dates and times that are available.You'll want to go to RADPass.org. If you don't already have a login, create one.Once there, you'll see what is available right now.Four complimentary tickets were available to the Children's Museum on Jan. 8. The Science Center offered up one free ticket when we selected an upcoming date.You have to be 18 or older to reserve the passes, and RAD said there may also be age restrictions on who can use them, so just make sure to read everything carefully.
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Stays Winless in ACC Play with 74-67 loss to Miami
PITTSBURGH — Pitt looked to get their first ACC win of the season against another winless conference opponent in Miami on Sunday at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt came close, but Miami had just enough to hold on for a 74-67 win. The Panthers’ (7-7 overall, 0-3 ACC) loss...
Flag Carrying Pitt Player Hilariously Falls in Run Out of Sun Bowl Tunnel
One Pittsburgh Panthers player was a little too fired up for this year’s Sun Bowl game. Backup quarterback Nate Yarnell was presumably so pumped and super-excited to get the game started that he tripped and fell as he led the team onto the field before the contest. Teams coming...
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
WYTV.com
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Mt. Pleasant grad Dayton Pitzer takes 2nd at Midlands
You can keep your redshirt, Dayton Pitzer is ready to body slam opponents now. The Pitt heavyweight wrestler and three-time PIAA champion at Mt. Pleasant introduced himself to the college mat congregation with three upset wins en route to the finals at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Residents of condemned Roosevelt Building struggle to find housing after fire
Three weeks after a fire struck the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some residents of the now condemned building are still looking for replacement housing to varying degrees of success. Louis Tolomeo, 80, has lived in the Roosevelt Building on the corner of Penn Avenue and Sixth Street for seven...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
