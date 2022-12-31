ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

ttusports.com

Hurst named OVC Freshman of the Week

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – As Tennessee Tech opened the Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball slate 2-0 this past weekend, and earning the program's 1,000th victory and the 100th for head coach Kim Rosamond, redshirt freshman Reagan Hurst collected a pretty good week herself. Averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in...
COOKEVILLE, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
WKRN

Police searching for missing Gallatin man

Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms pass...
GALLATIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has an Average Gas Price of $2.75/g for Reg. Unleaded - Tennessee is the 9th Cheapest State for Fuel

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel prices in Tennessee are currently averaging $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA, the Auto Club. At this time last year, diesel was averaging $3.39 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Victims of Crossville, Tennessee house fire identified

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of six people who were found deceased following a house fire. The tragic fire happened early Monday morning on Plateau Road in Crossville, around an hour and a half outside of Knoxville. Initial reports say first responders arrived at the home, already fully engulfed.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!

(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
SMYRNA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing

On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
KINGSTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

KNIFE ASSAULT-ROBBERY BEHIND WOODMERE MALL, SUSPECT AT LARGE

Earlier this evening a robbery took place behind the Woodemere Mall Exxon. The suspect, who apparenly was homeless, assaulted a man, also a homeless individual, with a knife demainding money. The victim used the phone at the Woodemere Mall Exxon to call police who, at last report, was still searching...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case,” according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

