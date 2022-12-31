Read full article on original website
Hurst named OVC Freshman of the Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – As Tennessee Tech opened the Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball slate 2-0 this past weekend, and earning the program's 1,000th victory and the 100th for head coach Kim Rosamond, redshirt freshman Reagan Hurst collected a pretty good week herself. Averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in...
Golden Eagle student-athletes produce 28th straight semester with 3.0 or better GPA
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Tech's student-athletes delivered yet another highly successful performance in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester, producing Golden Eagle Athletics' sixth-straight semester with a collective GPA of at least 3.20. During the fall, Tech's 15 teams came together for a mark of 3.330, the third-highest...
Tech baseball alumni invited back for First Pitch Banquet, 100th Anniversary Celebration Jan. 28
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – All Golden Eagle baseball alumni are invited back to Cookeville and the Salt Box Inn on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 to join in the team's First Pitch Banquet and 100th Anniversary Celebration of the baseball program. Tickets are $100 for a single ticket, $150 for two...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
Police searching for missing Gallatin man
Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Police are searching for a missing Gallatin man who was last seen leaving his residence on Dec. 30, 2022. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms pass...
Rutherford County has an Average Gas Price of $2.75/g for Reg. Unleaded - Tennessee is the 9th Cheapest State for Fuel
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel prices in Tennessee are currently averaging $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA, the Auto Club. At this time last year, diesel was averaging $3.39 per gallon.
Victims of Crossville, Tennessee house fire identified
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of six people who were found deceased following a house fire. The tragic fire happened early Monday morning on Plateau Road in Crossville, around an hour and a half outside of Knoxville. Initial reports say first responders arrived at the home, already fully engulfed.
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!
(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
DeKalb Highway Department to be Closed Tuesday due to death of former employee Charlie Mai Maxwell
DeKalb County Road Supervisor Danny Hale has announced that the County Highway Department will be closed all day Tuesday, January 3 due to the death of former employee Charlie Mae Maxwell, who served the department for 26 years. The funeral for Maxwell will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at DeKalb Funeral Chapel.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
KNIFE ASSAULT-ROBBERY BEHIND WOODMERE MALL, SUSPECT AT LARGE
Earlier this evening a robbery took place behind the Woodemere Mall Exxon. The suspect, who apparenly was homeless, assaulted a man, also a homeless individual, with a knife demainding money. The victim used the phone at the Woodemere Mall Exxon to call police who, at last report, was still searching...
Man arrested for dumping puppies, Morgan County sheriff says
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Monday after the Morgan County sheriff asked for the community’s help in “a severe animal cruelty case,” according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office. MoCo Mutts Rescue Center officials initially asked for the community’s help...
