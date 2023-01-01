ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

OOPS! CNN Misses Midnight In Botched New Year's Eve Broadcast

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFQxU_0k06amRh00

CNN ’s much-discussed on-air booze ban didn’t prevent at least one major flub on New Year’s Eve as the network missed the countdown in the Central time zone.

The network showed Don Lemon and revelers in New Orleans dancing to Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” as midnight approached and 2022 ended without a countdown or a mention.

Lemon may have noticed seconds too late. As he threw beads into the dancing crowd, he could be heard saying something about a countdown just after midnight. The song continued a bit longer, leading to an awkward split-screen image of fireworks and hugs in Nashville, also in the Central time zone, while 2023 slips in unnoticed in New Orleans:

Some on social media noted that the broadcast seemed to have some technical issues that prevented Lemon from hearing his producers throughout the evening.

Whatever the reason, viewers definitely noticed the missed midnight:

Comments / 663

Soul man
1d ago

Are you just now realizing the Don Lemmon just isn’t that intelligent or that CNN just isn’t a professional News Network??? I mean, look at the kind of viewers that tend to draw!

Reply(89)
492
Mark
1d ago

The stroke of midnight is an actual fact that can be proven. It’s no wonder CNN didn’t acknowledge it.

Reply(15)
487
IgotoutofCA
1d ago

CNN & Lemon are soooooo disgusting. lies & fake news is all they do! Nothing is fair & balanced, always an agenda to blast conservatism & Republicans. I’ll never watch their trash, someday they will be in prison! Freedom of speech & intentional lying will have consequences. 🤮

Reply(20)
231
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss

Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
Popculture

Poppy Harlow Praises Co-Hosts Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins After 'CNN This Morning' Issues

Poppy Harlow recently showed her CNN This Morning co-hosts, Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins, some love. Prior to a spate of tense, awkward exchanges, the three anchors were brought together in September for the rebooted morning show, which has seen some personality clashing, particularly between Lemon and the two women. The heated moments have led some viewers to question the feasibility of the morning roster. However, a recent Instagram post from Harlow suggests that those incidents are all water under the bridge. Harlow uploaded a black and white picture of the three journalists posing for photos at the Dec. 11 event, CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History. Harlow, Lemon, and Collins are all smiles, with no traces of negativity to be found. "The only two people who could make me smile this big after a 3am wake up [heart emoji]," Harlow wrote as the caption.
Whiskey Riff

Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette

If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Reporter Dies

Award-winning investigative journalist Drew Griffin has reportedly died following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to CNN. Griffin, the highly-acclaimed investigative journalist for CNN, reportedly died Saturday. He had apparently kept his illness a secret from colleagues and had continued his reporting up until the day he died.
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

242K+
Followers
13K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy