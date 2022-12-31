Point Wells: Disappointment and uncertainty in the wake of decision by state Court of Appeals

(The Center Square) – Now that the Illinois Supreme Court has halted the cashless bail portion of the criminal justice legislation called the SAFE-T Act, many are wondering what happens next. The Pretrial Fairness Act, the portion of the SAFE-T Act which eliminates cash bail, was deemed unconstitutional by a Kankakee County judge last week following lawsuits from dozens of state's attorneys in Illinois challenging the provision were consolidated into a single case. But the judge's ruling only impacted the 64 counties that brought suit. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO