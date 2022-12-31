Point Wells: Disappointment and uncertainty in the wake of decision by state Court of Appeals

Read full article on original website
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s...
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
Uncertainty remains after the Illinois Supreme Court halts the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Now that the Illinois Supreme Court has halted the cashless bail portion of the criminal justice legislation called the SAFE-T Act, many are wondering what happens next. The Pretrial Fairness Act, the portion of the SAFE-T Act which eliminates cash bail, was deemed unconstitutional by a Kankakee County judge last week following lawsuits from dozens of state's attorneys in Illinois challenging the provision were consolidated into a single case. But the judge's ruling only impacted the 64 counties that brought suit. ...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds Adams County judge not required to recuse based on prior employment
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Adams County judge did not need to recuse himself from presiding over an eviction case solely because his former law firm once represented the landlord in an unrelated lawsuit. District Court Judge Kyle Seedorf denied on three occasions a request from Rebekah...
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
Relative Of Lynching Victim Makes History As Michigan Supreme Court Justice
Kyra Bolden's road to becoming the Michigan's first Black woman Supreme Court justice began when her grandfather, Jesse Lee Bond, was lynched after 'asking a store owner for a receipt.'
Appeals court reverses decision in Ponte Vedra high school transgender bathroom case
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the St. Johns County School Board in a 5-year-old case, saying its bathroom policy does not violate the Constitution. The case was brought by Drew Adams, a transgender former student at Nease High...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters may not force judge to testify about courtroom recording incident, Supreme Court rules
The Colorado Supreme Court has swatted down an attempt by Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters to force the judge presiding over her criminal case to provide testimony about Peters' alleged misconduct — specifically, that she video-recorded court proceedings and lied about it. The sprawling controversy in Mesa...
Agriculture Online
Prop 12 enforcement will wait in California for Supreme Court ruling
A California state judge has extended his ban on enforcement of voter-approved Proposition 12 until July 1, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the animal welfare law. Justices heard arguments on the farm-group challenge of Prop 12 in October and a decision is expected by the end of June.
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
nationalhogfarmer.com
North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge
The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
Oregon Supreme Court rules verdicts by non-unanimous juries should be re-examined
The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that the requirement for unanimous-jury verdicts in serious criminal cases does apply to convictions that predate the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision to outlaw Oregon and Louisiana's practice of non-unanimous verdicts.
Gov. Little Praises Supreme Court Decision to Keep Title 42 in Place
BOISE - Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement on Wednesday addressing the announcement this week that the U.S. Supreme Court decided to keep Title 42, a key policy to secure the U.S. - Mexico border, in effect temporarily. "Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our communities have ever faced, and...
Appeals court overturns domestic violence convictions, finds Denver judge violated law
A Denver judge did not follow the law when he sentenced a defendant as a habitual domestic violence offender instead of asking a jury to evaluate the man's prior offenses, the state's Court of Appeals ruled this month. Sheldon M. Ryan stood trial in 2018 for physically attacking his romantic...
Supreme Court says Trump-era border restriction will remain in effect while legal challenges play out
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 will remain in effect while legal challenges play out, a move that ensures that federal officials will be able to continue to swiftly expel migrants at US borders at least for the next several months.
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID, upholds new electoral maps
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be no voter ID law in North Carolina – at least for the moment if Senate Leader Phil Berger has anything to say about it. And the new electoral districts, designed by court-appointed special masters last spring to replace the General Assembly’s gerrymandered districts, will remain in place. The […]
Supreme Court orders Title 42 border restrictions to remain in place
In a 5-4 vote, the high court reversed an order from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who ruled last month that the border policy must end.
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. The limits were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at […]
