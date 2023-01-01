Read full article on original website
Related
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
magnoliareporter.com
Tornado watch in effect for Columbia County area through Monday night
Columbia and surrounding Arkansas counties and Louisiana parishes are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The watch area includes 45 of Arkansas’ 75 counties, and the border area regions of Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. magnoliareporter.com will launch its Storm Watch Party at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, December 29, 2022: Plenty of home construction space in Magnolia
Several years ago, one of our friends described Magnolia as “landlocked,” in the context that there weren’t many places inside the highways that surround the town in which new housing construction was possible or desirable. The statement wasn’t really true then, and it’s certainly not true now. The city government has had dozens of dilapidated structures torn down and many more will be eliminated in the future. “Tear down and rebuilt” happens all the time. We think of what used to exist at the current Dollar General and Rocketfast sites, and at Holiday Inn Express and Walgreen’s on East Main, as positive developments along a major city street. The condemnation/demolition work has, over time, produced half-blocks and even whole blocks of vacant land, especially on the south side of Magnolia, that are ready for new housing construction. Can’t happen? Won’t happen? Well why not, Magnolia? The city has spent large sums of money in recent years to improve water and sewer service, streets and sidewalks on the south side of town. There’s a substantial amount of property on the south side where nice, small subdivisions could be built. Land costs should be reasonable. Potential homeowners should demand and lenders should support new single-family home construction on the south side. There would be no better stabilizing event in Magnolia than the construction of new, middle- to upper-income homes in Magnolia south of Main Street.
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: December -- Albemarle grant ... Waldo death ... Harris pleas
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to the big stories in December 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. December 1. December...
talkbusiness.net
Murphy USA donates $25 million to its charitable foundation
El Dorado-based Murphy USA announced Thursday (Dec. 29) that its board of directors approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation. The foundation funds will support community investments and organizations in El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The foundation lists three key priorities of funding programs: education and...
magnoliareporter.com
Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,399. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19...
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Malone buys US Bank building
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Dec. 16-30 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. Marc Meyer and Christy...
magnoliareporter.com
New Columbia County officials sworn into office
New and returning public officials took their oaths of office early Sunday during a ceremony at the Columbia County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge David Talley presided over the ceremony, administering oaths of office to new county and municipal officials. “This is probably one of the best things that a circuit...
magnoliareporter.com
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties, Columbia case count up by 14
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties were reported Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases of the virus surged by 14 in Columbia County, and were also up in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,554. Total Active Cases:...
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
Texarkana Police Department celebrates 150th anniversary with new badge
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department announced that in honor of their 150th anniversary, officers will be able to wear a special commemorative badge in 2023. According to the Texarkana Police Department, 2023 is the anniversary of the police department and the City of Texarkana. Their new badges have full color American and […]
KTBS
Shooting at apartment sends one to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in Shreveport sends one person to the hospital. Police tell us a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper left chest and his stomach. It happened just after 6 p.m., at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. The man was...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area
COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
KNOE TV8
Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings
UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
ktalnews.com
1st baby born in 2023 at Minden Medical Center has Mom with same birthday
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
KATV
Police: Reported robbery leaves 2 dead in Arkadelphia
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Two people are dead after a reported robbery in Arkadelphia Friday, police reported. Officers responded to the Lark Place Apartments around 10:17 p.m. for a reported robbery with multiple gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 16-year-old male dead in the parking lot.
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Watch: New Year's severe thunderstorms, tornadoes spawn damage in the South
Storms did not take a break on Monday despite the holiday as a storm diving out of the Rockies intensified while it blew into the anomalously-warm South, which provided the perfect ingredients for large hail, strong winds, flooding rains and tornadoes.
Comments / 0