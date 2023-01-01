ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Entrepreneur hatches egg business

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. – Tina Herrera hatched the idea of starting her own business after watching how consumers “ate up” farm-fresh eggs at weekend farmers markets. With help from family, friends and a small-business development specialist, Herrera now owns Tina’s Flock. “I started the business so...
WISCONSIN STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a southern West Virginia resort where he was the maintenance director has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, also paid back more than $382,000 that he admitted to […] The post Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
BOWIE, MD
agupdate.com

From the Back Paddock

It occurred rarely but when it did it was always fun. Our kids went through the D.C. Everest School District when we were on the farm. At some point along the way the school earned the nickname of “Don’t Close Ever” when it came to snow events. I’m not sure if that’s still the case but I have no problem with their reluctance to take snow days. The rarity of it made it all the more enjoyable.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Hawks beat Delano 8-0

Minnesota Senator secured bill to fund local projects in the northland. The Babbitt Public Library is starting the new year off with a fun reading program. At Sara's Table celebrates anniversary with cookbook. Updated: 15 hours ago. At Sara’s Table celebrated their 20th anniversary in Duluth in October, but now...
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

NDCW president continuing family legacy of cattle women

BOWMAN, N.D. – The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) organization has been a family affair for Joy Soreide Kinsey, who has been a member of the organization for 16 years and currently serves as president. The women in her family have been NDCW members nearly since the organization’s beginnings in...
BOWMAN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy