It occurred rarely but when it did it was always fun. Our kids went through the D.C. Everest School District when we were on the farm. At some point along the way the school earned the nickname of “Don’t Close Ever” when it came to snow events. I’m not sure if that’s still the case but I have no problem with their reluctance to take snow days. The rarity of it made it all the more enjoyable.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO