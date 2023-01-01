ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two

Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
FRESNO, CA

