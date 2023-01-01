FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO