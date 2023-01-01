Read full article on original website
78-year-old Fresno County man rescued from car after flood waters rose
A Fresno County driver had to be rescued Saturday night from fast-moving flood water.
Man rescued by fishermen after truck goes off a cliff near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — On Sunday morning six fishermen participating in a New Year's Day fishing tournament saved a man whose truck went over a cliff near Pine Flat Lake. Mark Corrente said about 40 boats were on the water Sunday morning when the fishermen just happened to...
New map shows Valley areas at risk for mudslides and flooding
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has launched an interactive map showing which areas are at risk of experiencing mudslides and flooding.
Man dies after being struck by bullet from neighboring unit at Fresno apartment complex
Investigators say the man was killed by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment unit.
Rain erodes part of Auberry Road, causes closure in Alder Springs area
Right now, there are limited routes if you want to visit Shaver Lake. Monday, Fresno County Department of Public Works closed part of Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area. The county says recent rain has eroded parts of the shoulder, making driving conditions dangerous. If you’re looking for other...
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two
Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
Missing man found after Silver Alert activated by CHP
The California Highway Patrol says the missing man that activated a Silver Alert Saturday has been found.
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County
On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
LOCATED: 70-year-old at-risk missing person in Fresno has been found
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Silver Alert has been deactivated after the California Highway Patrol located 70-year-old Clyde Sleeper Jr. on Saturday evening. CHP activated the Silver Alert on behalf of the Fresno Yosemite Airport Police after Sleeper was reported missing on Saturday. He was last seen December 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of east Clinton Way and north Gateway Boulevard in Fresno.
WATCH: Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logs off one final time
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 42 years in law enforcement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims logged off one final time. She was acknowledged by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with this heartfelt message via FCSO dispatcher Sheila Ownsbey. Here is the message, as you can also listen to it in the video as […]
Man dead after shooting in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
Rockslide shuts portion of Highway 168 in both directions with detour at Auberry Road
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced the closure of Highway 168 between Prather and Shaver Lake on Saturday affecting travelers through Fresno County. The rockslide happened at 2500 ft. elevation in both directions on the four-lane. The ongoing winter storm is creating wet conditions with high...
Video: Accused drunk driver arrested after crashing into on-duty officer in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused drunk driver is now behind bars after hitting an on-duty Visalia police officer on New Year’s Eve. According to the Visalia Police Department, Daniel Solis was driving on Main Street at West Street when he ran a red light and hit the officer's vehicle.
2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street. They say they arrived to find the […]
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 robbery suspects in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a robbery at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue, and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare
Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
IDENTIFIED: Victim shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Friday evening has been identified according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly after 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Turner Avenue regarding gunshots heard in the area and a male subject not moving […]
Man shot and killed in Tulare's 1st homicide of 2023
Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year.
Highway 168 closed at the four lanes near Shaver Lake due to rockslide
State Route 168 near Shaver Lake is closed due to a rockslide on the four lanes.
