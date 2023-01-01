ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff: Georgia is favored early over TCU to win second straight title

By Caroline Darney
 2 days ago
The top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs pulled off a stunning comeback over No. 4 Ohio State as the calendar switched to 2023, sending the reigning national champs back to the title game. C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes looked to have a chance to steal the upset, but the kick went wide left with three seconds to play.

Now, Stetson Bennett and Georgia will face No. 3 TCU — which beat No. 2 Michigan in another absolute barnburner of a game in the first semifinal — for the chance to go back-to-back as the top Dawgs (sorry, not sorry) of college football.

Despite the Horned Frogs running and passing all over Michigan’s stout defense, the Bulldogs are the early favorite to win the title game, per BetMGM.

Georgia is favored by nearly two touchdowns over TCU, and the books think we’ll have another high scoring affair as the Over/Under is set at 64.5 points to open.

A lot can happen between now and January 9, so we’ll keep an eye on any potential movement.

