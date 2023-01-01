ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Peach Bowl: The 5 plays that powered Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
Georgia came back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to advance to its second national title game in as many years with a 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Friday night.

The defending national champions were on the ropes for much of the game. Ohio State jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first half and never trailed until the final three minutes of the game. Georgia spent most of the game playing catchup and it felt for a long while like the Bulldogs were never going to get it done.

But unlike Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, Georgia was able to complete the comeback. Here are five of the biggest plays from the game that led the Bulldogs to a win in the closest College Football Playoff semifinal game ever.

Kenny McIntosh’s big run

Georgia cut Ohio State’s lead to 21-14 with 9:16 to go in the second quarter on an 11-yard TD run by Kendall Milton. After forcing a three-and-out by Ohio State, the Bulldogs got the ball back at their own 38 with a chance to tie the game.

It took just three plays for the tie and it should have only taken one. Kenny McIntosh broke through a massive hole and had a touchdown in his sights on the first play of the drive. Heck, ESPN’s Chris Fowler even said McIntosh was going to score … but the turf monster came up and tackled McIntosh before he got to the end zone.

Two plays later, Stetson Bennett rushed three yards for the tying TD.

McIntosh had just 18 yards on four other carries but his big run was part of an extremely efficient rushing attack from Georgia’s running backs. McIntosh, Milton and Daijuan Edwards ran the ball just 16 times for 154 yards.

Brock Bowers’ effort

After Ohio State kicked a field goal to go up 38-24 late in the third quarter, Georgia found itself trailing by two touchdowns for the second time.

The Bulldogs went on a 12-play drive that covered 62 yards to cut the lead to 11. And while the drive only resulted in three points, it almost resulted in 0 points.

Facing fourth down at the Ohio State 13, Georgia chose to go for the first down instead of kick the field goal. Bennett found Brock Bowers toward the right sideline and Bowers dove for the first down marker as he got tackled.

The official on that sideline somehow ruled Bowers was short of the marker and that Ohio State would take over. Thankfully for Georgia, that ruling was short-lived. The play immediately went to replay review and it was clear that Bowers kept himself in bounds long enough with his left hand to get the ball ahead of the line to gain before any part of his body touched out of bounds.

Kirby Smart’s timeout

After Bowers’ play helped Georgia make the game 38-27, the Bulldogs forced Ohio State into another three and out after the Georgia defense forced C.J. Stroud out of bounds a full yard short of the marker.

Ohio State immediately ran the punt team onto the field to kick the ball back to the Bulldogs. But OSU lined up in an unbalanced formation with the long snapper shifted over to the left. Receiver Emeka Egbuka also stayed on the field near the Ohio State sideline.

Georgia’s coaching staff realized this right before the snap as Kirby Smart motioned to the official on his sideline for a timeout. As Smart called for the timeout, Ohio State ran a successful fake that got the first down.

But Smart’s timeout call came before the snap, even if the play went on as the whistle blew. Though Ohio State almost got away with the fake, it also showed Georgia what it wanted to do and the pretense of a real punt was gone for the next play. After the timeout, the Buckeyes punted away to the Bulldogs.

Arian Smith’s TD

It didn’t take long for Georgia to cut Ohio State’s lead to three after the punt. Receiver Arian Smith lined up in the slot on the first play and ran up the field with a little wiggle. Smith’s speed and the slight juke got Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom turned around and caused Ransom to fall down.

Ransom was in single coverage on Smith too. With Ransom falling to the ground, Smith was wide open and had no one around him as Bennett threw him the ball. The 76-yard TD and subsequent two-point conversion put the Bulldogs within a field goal of the Buckeyes at 38-35 with 8:41 to go and put the pressure on Ohio State to get another TD or more to put the game out of reach.

Stetson Bennett’s final drive

Ohio State did a good job of taking time off the clock after Smith’s TD but only mustered a field goal instead of a TD after keeping the ball for nearly six minutes. The field goal extended the lead to six and kept the lead at just one score.

Georgia took over with 2:43 to go at its own 28 and Stetson Bennett had the drive of his career. After a short completion on the first play, Bennett hit Bowers for 15 yards to the Georgia 45. Ohio State was offside on the next play before Bennett threw one of the best passes of his career down the seam to Kearis Jackson for 35 yards.

The pass to Jackson was perfect and set up Georgia at the Ohio State 14 with 1:42 to go. With plenty of time remaining, Georgia slow-played its next two plays before Bennett found AD Mitchell for what turned out to be a game-winning 10-yard TD pass with 54 seconds to go.

The catch was Mitchell’s third of the game and his third TD in as many College Football Playoff games. Mitchell has been absent for much of the year due to injury, but he played a key role on Saturday night with Ladd McConkey only playing part-time due to a knee injury.

Bennett, meanwhile, threw for three touchdowns on Saturday night and ran for another to give himself a shot at being the first quarterback to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama’s A.J. McCarron in 2011 and 2012.

WGAU

Georgia wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Lady Dogs hang tough, lose to top ranked Carolina in Conference opener

The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators. Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance of the season,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

'It's in our hands now': How Stetson Bennett rallied Georgia to a do-or-die comeback victory

ATLANTA – Stetson Bennett stood alone on the hastily-erected Peach Bowl stage as crews prepared for a trophy presentation and his teammates celebrated a heart-stopping 42-41 victory over Ohio State. His head coach, Kirby Smart, was gladhanding bowl dignitaries and broadcasters. Javon Bullard cradled his Defensive MVP trophy, and Sedrick Van Pran kept a tight grip on Georgia's Peach Bowl Trophy. Bennett stood there, hands empty, looking out over the Bulldog faithful that had stayed long past midnight on New Year's Eve, and he just shook his head, as if he couldn't believe what he'd just done.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
FORT WORTH, TX
WGAU

Northeast Ga hospitals reimpose mask mandates

Effective today, Northeast Georgia Health Systems says it is requiring face coverings for staff members at volunteers at its hospitals and medical facilities in Gainesville, Dahlonega, Braselton, and Winder. The mask mandate comes amid a report increase in coronavirus cases in northeast Georgia. From Northeast Georgia Health Systems…. Due to...
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include first meeting for new A-CC Commissioners

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners hold their first meeting of the new year tonight, a 6 o’clock session at City Hall. It will be the first meeting for new Commissioners John Culpepper, Dexter Fisher, and Tiffany Taylor, all of whom were elected last year. Oconee County Commissioners meet this evening, 6...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

New charges for suspect arrested after NE Ga police chase

A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker had outstanding warrants from Habersham...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Kemp sets date for special House election in Barrow Co

He was elected to the legislature in November. Now Barrow County Republican Danny Rampey says he will not take his seat in the Georgia House, stepping aside after his arrest on charges of stealing from a nursing home in Winder. Charges against Rampey include theft and exploitation of the elderly. Governor Brian Kemp has set January 31 as the date for a special election to fill his post in the General Assembly.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

