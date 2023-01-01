ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Live Updates: Georgia signees check in at All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - Georgia has 247Sports No. 2 recruiting class with several of them set to play this week in the All-American Bowl. 247Sports caught up with them as they arrived. Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top247 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was first to check in. “Everything,” he said...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Clemson signees excited to compete at the All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - Clemson has 247Sports' No. 10 recruiting class with several future Tigers set to compete at this week’s All-American Bowl. Players arrived on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game to be played at 1 p.m. EST and broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Naples (Fla.) First Baptist...
CLEMSON, SC
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ON THE MARKET: Upscale lake life in Jackson awaits

This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom built home in Jackson sits off of Jackson lake. Features of the home include an open floor plan, tongue and grove vaulted ceilings, hardwood and carpeted flooring, and a master on main. You can enjoy the resort style pool and hot tub while also enjoying lake...
JACKSON, GA
