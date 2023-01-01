Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Live Updates: Georgia signees check in at All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - Georgia has 247Sports No. 2 recruiting class with several of them set to play this week in the All-American Bowl. 247Sports caught up with them as they arrived. Mount Pleasant (SC) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top247 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was first to check in. “Everything,” he said...
Clemson signees excited to compete at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - Clemson has 247Sports' No. 10 recruiting class with several future Tigers set to compete at this week’s All-American Bowl. Players arrived on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game to be played at 1 p.m. EST and broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Naples (Fla.) First Baptist...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs this Monday, we take a look at the last time these 2 programs met.
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Bulldogs headed to National Championship after dramatic Peach Bowl victory
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs did not turn into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight, as Ohio State missed a chance to win the Peach Bowl Saturday night literally as the Peach dropped in Atlanta to ring in 2023. A field goal attempt with 8 seconds to go...
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
thisismysouth.com
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
WSB-TV Atlanta
PHOTOS: Atlanta celebrates arrival of 2023 at the Battery, Alpharetta, more
New Year's Eve in Atlanta Here are some more photos from the New Year's Eve celebration at Live! at the Battery. (Nelson Hicks)
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Heather Renea Bishop♦ , 35, Ga....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Upscale lake life in Jackson awaits
This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom custom built home in Jackson sits off of Jackson lake. Features of the home include an open floor plan, tongue and grove vaulted ceilings, hardwood and carpeted flooring, and a master on main. You can enjoy the resort style pool and hot tub while also enjoying lake...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens
Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.
Deputies warn residents of pine straw scams in metro Atlanta
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be on the lookout for a pine straw scam happening in some neighborhoods. Authorities said last week the office received some calls about the scam who said the perpetrators would go door to door trying to sell pine straw.
