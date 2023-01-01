Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Alexandar Georgiev pulled in Avalanche loss to Maple Leafs; MacKinnon returns to lineup
DENVER • The Avalanche turned their calendar to 2023 with a whimper. Toronto spoiled the New Year’s Eve party at Ball Arena, and Nathan MacKinnon’s return from injury, handing Colorado a 6-2 loss Saturday night. Starting goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was pulled late in the second period after allowing five goals on 24 shots. But don’t pin the defeat all on him.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve
MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
CBS Sports
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history
Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game
Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Generates assist in win
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators. Karlsson helped out on a Reilly Smith tally in the second period. While Karlsson has no goals in his last eight games, he's picked up six assists in that span to salvage some value for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old continues to be a solid playmaker on the second line with seven tallies, 19 helpers, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests.
CBS Sports
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss
Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT
Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
NHL
O'Reilly, Tarasenko placed on injured reserve by Blues
Center has broken foot, will be reevaluated in 6 weeks; forward sidelined at least 4 by hand injury. Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko were placed on injured reserve by the St. Louis Blues on Monday. O'Reilly, a center, has a broken foot and will be reevaluated in six weeks. The...
O'Reilly out six weeks, Tarasenko out four weeks as Blues take crippling hit to injuries
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Treading water for much of the first half of the season, the Blues will somehow have to trudge forward without two of their top forwards. The team announced on Monday that Ryan O'Reilly will miss will be reevaluated in six weeks with a broken foot and Vladimir Tarasenko ...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Fredrik Olofsson to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson, 26, has recorded one goal (1-0--1) in three games for Dallas this season. Olofsson made his NHL...
