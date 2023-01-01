WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after Georgia’s win over Ohio State.

Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage.

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after the win. While he acknowledged that they could play better, they took a moment to celebrate the win.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and defensive back Javon Bullard joined him. The two praised Ohio State and its efforts but said the locker room is focused on moving forward to TCU.

The Horned Frogs beat Michigan on Saturday afternoon, narrowly escaping a Wolverine comeback. The two teams had over 1,000 yards of total yards and scored a combined 96 points.

Smart expressed respect for what Ohio State put on the field. The Buckeyes played one of their most complete games of the season, powered by quarterback CJ Stroud.

Head coach Ryan Day shared similar sentiments during his own presser. Both sides said they felt they played well enough to win, but ultimately Georgia was the one who closed things out in the two-minute drill.

