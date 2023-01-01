Read full article on original website
Here Are Some of the Biggest Video Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2023
When it comes to video games, it may prove difficult to follow up a year like 2022. The past 12 months have seen the releases of several immensely popular titles like God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, just to name a few.
dotesports.com
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Gain 22 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and PS1
PlayStation Plus subscribers have this week gained nearly two dozen new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS4, PS1, and PSP. While PS Plus already pushed live its new round of free games at the start of December for members to snag, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have patiently been waiting for the monthly influx of new titles to the ever-growing PS Plus library. Now, those new additions have finally rolled out and have given PlayStation fans a ton of new options to spend their time with.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
NME
‘World Of Horror’ to leave Early Access this summer
World Of Horror is set to leave Early Access in 2023 after more than three years. The acclaimed indie role-playing title – developed by Paweł Koźmiński, and published by Ysbryd Games – first arrived in February 2020 via Steam, GOG.COM and Microsoft Store. As PC...
What was the best year for PC gaming?
There are great PC games every year, but which single year brought us the greatest collection of great games?
itechpost.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Sega Dreamcast Game Illbleed?
Interactive drama survival horror games like Until Dawn, Telltale's The Walking Dead, and the games under The Dark Pictures Anthology are some of the more popular ones in the genre for a good reason: the player's decisions matter for good or ill. However, these games are not the ones that...
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirms Return of Divisive Part of Game
Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, simply titled Resident Evil 4, is complete with a fairly divisive part of the game. While Resident Evil is widely considered one of the best games of all time, it's not perfect, and not every square inch of it lives up to this legacy. According to many fans, the final section of the game, the island section, isn't as good as the rest of the game.
Top Earning Steam Games of 2022
Steam released the Top Games for 2022, according to Gross Revenue. Free titles made it to the list, such as CS:GO and Dota 2, along with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. “Land on strategic locations, loot weapons and supplies, and survive to become the last team standing across various, diverse Battlegrounds.
ComicBook
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
The Sega Dreamcast Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Dreamcast may have completely failed, becoming the final chapter in Sega's storied fall from grace in the video game console market, but that doesn't mean the "Sonic the Hedgehog" developer's last flagship system didn't manage to produce a couple of bangers within its game library before the bitter end. From "Sonic Adventure" to "Jet Set Radio," the Dreamcast was home to influential titles that many nostalgic gamers reflect on fondly even today.
hypebeast.com
Hideo Kojima Says He Almost Didn’t Release ‘Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty’
Director Hideo Kojima has opened up about the difficult decision to release 2001’s Konami stealth game Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. While the game was generally praised for its detailed graphics, some critics took issue with a scene featuring a ship crashing into the island of Manhattan. In a new interview for IGN, Kojima spoke about the complex situation of releasing the game in a post 9/11 world.
Our 10 Favorite Video Games of the Year
At my advanced age (29), I have made peace with my truth: There is only so much time in the world for all the video games I want to play. Same goes for anything in life—TV, movies, exercise classes, restaurants, countries. Who has time to do everything they want to do?In deciding my favorite games of the year, then, I honored this truth, and thus my own self, by being honest: I have only played a particular selection of titles in 2022, and the majority of them are on the Nintendo Switch. I’ve always been a Ninten-bro, and as an...
game-news24.com
The unaffordable Silent Hill rumours will begin with three more unannounced games
Silent Hill 2 remake after years of silent games, fans will probably drown in them (pic: Konami). In addition to the leaked Silent Hill: The Short Message, a horror game insider insists that Konami still has three other projects in the works. After years of rumours, Konami continued to go...
