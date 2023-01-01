Read full article on original website
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2 to Jan. 6
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Get help signing up for health insurance: Tuesday,...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
themadent.com
Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?
As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
CBS 58
What are you looking forward to in 2023? Here's what some people around Milwaukee had to say
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're just over 24 hours into 2023. And the beginning of a new year brings optimism to many about the next 364 days ahead. Monday, Jan. 2 was a bonus holiday for a lot of people as businesses were closed to observe New Year's Day. CBS...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023
I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Majority of tents removed from MacArthur Square
Roughly 95% of tents in MacArthur Square near Milwaukee’s courthouse have been removed as of Friday, and the vast majority of people who were occupying the tents are now indoors. Street Angels is a local nonprofit that provides clothes, food, sleeping bags and tents for the homeless, as well...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
SDC’s New Research Arm Focuses on Poverty and Racism
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After realizing that the work it has been doing is not the work it was created for, the Social Development Commission, or SDC, started working...
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha drum circle helps ring in New Year at Southport Beach House
Dozens ranked in the New Year with a high-energy community drum circle at the lakefront Sunday. Heather Poyner organized the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming at noon outside the historic Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Poyner, of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, has organized the lakeside event since 2002.
WISN
Thousands welcome in new year with polar plunge
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people welcomed in the new year Sunday by taking part in the in the annual polar bear plunge at Bradford Beach, and some said this year was much easier than usual. After a night of celebrations, the party continued on the beach Sunday morning for...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deer District New Year's Eve celebrations: 'Thank you for 2022'
MILWAUKEE - Around the world, Dec. 31 was filled with celebrations of 2022 while ringing in 2023. In Milwaukee, Punch Bowl Social threw a party it'd been waiting for – celebrating a year in which it reopened its doors. "We will be turning up a little bit for New...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
spectrumnews1.com
Inaugural Kids Gala celebrates Evers' second term in office
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers held an Inaugural Kids Gala in Milwaukee and Madison to celebrate his upcoming second term in office. Chris Walton took his niece, Charm, to the Kids Gala at Fiserv Forum. “We are going to get face painting in a bit,” Walton said. “She...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Polar Bear Plunge Lake Michigan dip at Bradford Beach, 'freezing, but I did it'
MILWAUKEE - The weather was great as crowds packed Milwaukee's Bradford Beach Sunday, Jan. 1 for the annual Polar Bear Plunge. At noon, brave individuals ran and jumped into Lake Michigan, but just as fast as they ran in, they all ran out of the water. Rescue crews were also...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Calling 2-1-1: Honesty is the Best Policy to Find Shelter From the Cold
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With forecasters predicting a difficult winter, authorities suggest residents who need a place to keep warm call 2-1-1. By calling 2-1-1, the staff can help...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Wave beat Utica City at home
MILWAUKEE – Returning just in time for New Year’s Eve, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave hit the black turf of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena once again to face off against Utica City for the first time this season. “[This was the] last game of 2022, and we’re excited heading...
WISN
Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
