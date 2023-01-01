ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

Milwaukee, What Is The Plan?

As we embark on a new legislative session, there have already been stern indications that things will be difficult for Milwaukee—city and county—in the next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stated that he believes the city and county must do more before the idea of a sales tax would be entertained. This was precisely the answer I expected from Representative Vos, and precisely the level of indifference that has gotten us to this point.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants for your bucket list, 2023

I’m not a huge fan of resolutions. But I do like view each new year as an opportunity to look at things in a new way, to make positive changes and to find ways to make a difference. In thinking about the upcoming year, I’m certain of one thing:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Majority of tents removed from MacArthur Square

Roughly 95% of tents in MacArthur Square near Milwaukee’s courthouse have been removed as of Friday, and the vast majority of people who were occupying the tents are now indoors. Street Angels is a local nonprofit that provides clothes, food, sleeping bags and tents for the homeless, as well...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

SDC’s New Research Arm Focuses on Poverty and Racism

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After realizing that the work it has been doing is not the work it was created for, the Social Development Commission, or SDC, started working...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best bloody marys in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha drum circle helps ring in New Year at Southport Beach House

Dozens ranked in the New Year with a high-energy community drum circle at the lakefront Sunday. Heather Poyner organized the Arctic Circle New Year’s Day Drumming at noon outside the historic Southport Beach House, 7825 First Ave. Poyner, of Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles, has organized the lakeside event since 2002.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Thousands welcome in new year with polar plunge

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people welcomed in the new year Sunday by taking part in the in the annual polar bear plunge at Bradford Beach, and some said this year was much easier than usual. After a night of celebrations, the party continued on the beach Sunday morning for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Deer District New Year's Eve celebrations: 'Thank you for 2022'

MILWAUKEE - Around the world, Dec. 31 was filled with celebrations of 2022 while ringing in 2023. In Milwaukee, Punch Bowl Social threw a party it'd been waiting for – celebrating a year in which it reopened its doors. "We will be turning up a little bit for New...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis

MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Inaugural Kids Gala celebrates Evers' second term in office

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers held an Inaugural Kids Gala in Milwaukee and Madison to celebrate his upcoming second term in office. Chris Walton took his niece, Charm, to the Kids Gala at Fiserv Forum. “We are going to get face painting in a bit,” Walton said. “She...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Calling 2-1-1: Honesty is the Best Policy to Find Shelter From the Cold

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. With forecasters predicting a difficult winter, authorities suggest residents who need a place to keep warm call 2-1-1. By calling 2-1-1, the staff can help...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Wave beat Utica City at home

MILWAUKEE – Returning just in time for New Year’s Eve, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave hit the black turf of UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena once again to face off against Utica City for the first time this season. “[This was the] last game of 2022, and we’re excited heading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three shot in first Milwaukee homicide of 2023

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting in the Old North Milwaukee Neighborhood. Two other shooting victims are in police custody. Milwaukee Police said it happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday near 32nd and Villard Avenue. 12 News crews counted five bullet holes in a nearby...
MILWAUKEE, WI

