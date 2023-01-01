ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Judge: People can sell candy, cakes, cookies without license

A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of food made at home without a commercial license or kitchen. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans. The ruling marks the second court victory for three women who have been fighting for years to sell food from home. Lisa Kivirist, Dela Ends and Kriss Marion won a ruling in 2017 that a state ban on selling home-baked goods was unconstitutional.
DANE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 am on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan 5.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

May the toys be with you at Verona's newest nostalgia shop

Nostalgia has a powerful — and profitable — hold on the American psyche. This year, among the top 10 most profitable films at the box office were sequels to “Top Gun” and “Jurassic Park,” with films starring Spider-Man, Batman and Sonic the Hedgehog following behind. Someone from decades ago could time travel to 2022 and question if they ever left the past, based on the brands and franchises that are popular today.
VERONA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Police, Fire responding to rollover crash on Mineral Point Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison Police and Fire crews are responding to a crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 pm. According...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building

If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought

ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
ELKHORN, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested after argument led to stealing and crashing U-Haul

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Thursday after an argument between him and a woman led to him crashing a stolen U-Haul into her car. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrived near Northport and Knutson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Boys & Girls Club's Michael Johnson pays it forward with $1,000 tip

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, has been in the giving spirit — and it’s making national headlines. On Sunday morning, Johnson was in a time crunch. He had to be in Chicago at 3 p.m. for dinner, so he made a stop at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie first thing in the morning where he bought a $17 meal from waitress Callie Blue. Johnson was Blue’s second customer of the day and all seemed ordinary.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen shell casings were found on Madison’s north side after shots were fired Thursday, police reported. In the incident report released Friday, the Madison Police Department said its officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Northridge Terrace after multiple people heard shots fired.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison police investigating after gunshots heard on north side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say more than a dozen shell casings were found in a northside neighborhood after gunshots were heard Thursday afternoon. Police say multiple called to report hearing the shots on Northridge Terrace off of Northport Dr. at about 4:30 pm Thursday. When they got to...
MADISON, WI

