Madison bar, restaurant owners and customers enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations without COVID restrictions

4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
Judge: People can sell candy, cakes, cookies without license
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of food made at home without a commercial license or kitchen. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans. The ruling marks the second court victory for three women who have been fighting for years to sell food from home. Lisa Kivirist, Dela Ends and Kriss Marion won a ruling in 2017 that a state ban on selling home-baked goods was unconstitutional.
nbc15.com
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, displaces Madison family on city’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four family members on Madison’s south side were displaced Sunday morning after a fire started in the walls of their home, according to Madison Fire Department. MFD said it responded just before 6 a.m. Sunday to calls of a fire on the 200 Block of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison man hopes to rebuild fire-damaged house owned by grandmother for generations
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison family is starting 2023 without the home that’s been in their family for generations after it caught fire Sunday. The fire broke out at the home on West Lakeside Street just before 6 am on New Year’s Day. It happened just days before the first anniversary of Derek Rose’s grandmother Ruby Rose’s death on Jan 5.
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
There's a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year.
captimes.com
May the toys be with you at Verona's newest nostalgia shop
Nostalgia has a powerful — and profitable — hold on the American psyche. This year, among the top 10 most profitable films at the box office were sequels to “Top Gun” and “Jurassic Park,” with films starring Spider-Man, Batman and Sonic the Hedgehog following behind. Someone from decades ago could time travel to 2022 and question if they ever left the past, based on the brands and franchises that are popular today.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Police, Fire responding to rollover crash on Mineral Point Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison Police and Fire crews are responding to a crash on the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road Monday afternoon. Dane County Communications received report of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive, at 2:27 pm. According...
nbc15.com
Gas leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
If your flight is canceled, there may be some options to redeem compensation or a refund. While many escape rooms cost money, Kuczek says a profit isn’t necessarily part of her future plans. Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Updated: Dec. 28,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Elkhorn child enticement, girls approached, men sought
ELKHORN, Wis. - Elkhorn police are looking for two men after a reported child enticement on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:30 a.m. near Market Street and Chelsea Drive. Police said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were on their bikes on the sidewalk when a light green car pulled up with two men inside. They were wearing matching green T-shirts.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after argument led to stealing and crashing U-Haul
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Thursday after an argument between him and a woman led to him crashing a stolen U-Haul into her car. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrived near Northport and Knutson Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a domestic disturbance. A man...
captimes.com
Boys & Girls Club's Michael Johnson pays it forward with $1,000 tip
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, has been in the giving spirit — and it’s making national headlines. On Sunday morning, Johnson was in a time crunch. He had to be in Chicago at 3 p.m. for dinner, so he made a stop at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie first thing in the morning where he bought a $17 meal from waitress Callie Blue. Johnson was Blue’s second customer of the day and all seemed ordinary.
nbc15.com
Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen shell casings were found on Madison’s north side after shots were fired Thursday, police reported. In the incident report released Friday, the Madison Police Department said its officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Northridge Terrace after multiple people heard shots fired.
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
First babies of new year born at Madison hospitals
MADISON, Wis. — Some Madison area parents are starting 2023 with new bundles of joy. At 1:53 a.m., Anna Davila and Evan Schnaitman welcomed baby Jack to the world. The 7 pound, 7 ounce baby is the couple’s second child. “His older brother Nico has a due date that was close to his,” Davila said. “He was born on the...
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison police investigating after gunshots heard on north side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say more than a dozen shell casings were found in a northside neighborhood after gunshots were heard Thursday afternoon. Police say multiple called to report hearing the shots on Northridge Terrace off of Northport Dr. at about 4:30 pm Thursday. When they got to...
Comments / 2