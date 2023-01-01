When you are a fan of your favorite artist in any genre, you will either feel these three things whenever their lives are put into film: inspired, in awe, and just amazed. The Walk the Line movie, released on September 4, 2005, is the creation born from director and screenwriter James Mangold as he was inspired by the autobiographies of Johnny Cash. People and fans left positive reviews and praise as it showed the life of Johnny Cash and how his country music career started to rise. From his humble beginnings as a son of cotton farmers to his rising fame and a huge downfall, the film depicts Johnny’s resilience and passion not only for music but also for the ones he truly loves.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO