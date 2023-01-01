Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
‘1000-lb Sisters’: Who Is Tammy’s Husband Caleb Willingham?
Tammy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' wed Caleb Willingham in November 2022. The two met at an Ohio weight loss rehab facility, according to reports.
HipHopDX.com
Remembering The Rappers We Lost In 2022
The number of rappers that died in 2022—particularly those who had yet to fully flourish before meeting untimely fates—was nothing short of soul-crushing. With so many young lives lost, some as young as 15, Hip Hop continued to feel like, in the words of GZA, a deadly video game with just one man. With ambitions of success and social media clout seemingly overriding a desire to use platforms to better their situations, rapping remained one of the most dangerous professions in America this year.
TODAY.com
‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor Bob Penny dies at 87
Character actor Bob Penny, who had roles in box-office hits "Forrest Gump" and "Sweet Home Alabama," died on Christmas Day at the age of 87. Born Robert Lynn Penny in Anniston, Alabama, on June 29, 1935, the entertainer gained fame for his on-screen career, which kicked off in the 1980s. But he’d established himself in a very different role decades prior to that.
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer. Roberts…
Ken Curtis Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode That Made Him Closer Friends With Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis always had a strong friendship with Milburn Stone, but his favorite episode further deepened their connection.
Little girl flies across country to surprise Navy mom
Service member Serena Gonzalez gets the best wake-up call when her daughter, Ariella, surprises her in San Diego, California.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive Back In NYC Together After Packing On PDA In Miami: Photos
Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, were photographed carrying luggage together as they arrived back in New York City, NY from their PDA-filled getaway in Miami, FL. The Good Morning America hosts both wore black, including a long coat on her and a hoodie on him, as well as jeans and sunglasses as they walked around the airport and made their way down an escalator. Amy had her blonde hair pulled back and topped off her look with tan pointy-toed boots as T.J. wore white sneakers and carried a backpack on his back.
Counting On’s Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Wissmann Welcome 1st Child: ‘Completely in Love’
One and counting! Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah Wissmann have welcomed their first child. "After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • […]
TODAY.com
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74
Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters, who rose to fame with hits in the 1970’s and 80’s including “I’m So Excited,” died of cancer on Saturday, her publicist announced. She was 74. Anita was surrounded by her family at the time of death, her...
TMZ.com
'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes All Smiles Day Before His Divorce Filing
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were 2 happy campers the day before he took the first legal step to end his marriage ... smiling and enjoying each other's company during their romantic escape to Miami. Amy couldn't stop smirking while the lovebirds/'GMA3' anchors ran errands on a rainy Miami morning...
Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dies at 67
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, the band and White’s brother, Verdine, announced yesterday (January 1). No cause of death was given. Fred White was 67. White was a drum prodigy, touring with the likes of Donny Hathaway before finishing high school (including in the show immortalized on Donny Hathaway Live) and joining his siblings in Earth, Wind & Fire before his 20th birthday. His arrival in the band in 1974 installed him in the twin-drummer engine room of a hitmaking powerhouse; the band’s commercial heyday began a year later with “Shining Star,” a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. With a mix of rousing ballads and body-moving soul, Earth, Wind & Fire became pop figureheads of the disco era. Songs like 1976’s “Saturday Nite” established the band as a transatlantic success even before “September” and “Boogie Wonderland” caused international sensations later in the decade.
The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000
Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
The best and biggest concerts playing metro Phoenix in January 2023
Two of Motown's most iconic artists — the Temptations and the man who wrote their first chart-topping entry on the Hot 100, Smokey Robinson — will swing through metro Phoenix in a month whose other highlights range from Jazz Is Dead doing Grateful Dead covers to Carin Leon fresh from winning Best Regional Mexican Song at the Latin Grammys. Our guide to January concerts also features shows by R&B star Ari Lennox, alternative hip-hop great Open Mike...
