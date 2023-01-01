ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage. It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage. Ann Berry...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

VIDEO: Music note drop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The music note dropped in Nashville at midnight as thousands of revelers rang in 2023. Saturday's Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Park, featuring Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini, is one for the record books. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. estimates 210,000 at midnight, besting the 200,000 in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

INTERVIEW: The Lone Bellow Mark a New Chapter With ‘Love Songs for Losers’

In 2023, The Lone Bellow will mark the tenth anniversary of their celebrated eponymous debut album, which kickstarted the trio's impressive career that continues to thrive. Members Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist trekked into the woods outside of Nashville to self-produce their fifth album, Love Songs for Losers, which was released in November. After working with some of music's most famed producers and navigating a global pandemic, the band was ready to take on a new set of creative challenges.
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
NASHVILLE, TN
jambands

Widespread Panic Launch New Year’s Eve Run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

Last night, Dec. 30, Widespread Panic launched their New Year’s Eve run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The two-set performance presented by the Athens, Ga.-bred band was a mix of originals and select covers sourced from Traffic, Talking Heads, Neil Young, Buffalo Springfield and more. Widespread Panic’s Friday night show began with a rendition of J.J. Cale’s “Travelin’ Light,” followed by favored originals such as “Bust It Big” and “Rebirtha” into “Driving Song.” The evening’s second cover emerged next and was a take on Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” which segued into Jerry Joesph’s “Climb to Safety” and ultimately returned to the Traffic original, which initially kicked off the jam. Then, for the last number of the night’s first frame, the band ran through a hot take on Talking Head’s “Life During Wartime.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022

Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night. The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts. It’s a big project restoring the park...
NASHVILLE, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here’s what you need to know. It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound...
NASHVILLE, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a downtown Nashville hotel. Police said the murder-suicide happened Monday afternoon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on 4th Avenue North. The victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee. Officials...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Teenager Dies In Guthrie Shooting

A teenager died in a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but remains under investigation. The teenager was...
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy