Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Rings In The New Year In Nashville With First “Sandbox” Since Michael Houser [Video]
Widespread Panic returned to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN for the band’s first show on New Year’s Eve in three years. The jubilee in Music City featured three sets, tons of improvisational jams, tributes, covers, and two very special bust-outs after midnight to celebrate the new year. After...
WAFF
210,000 ring in New Year at Nashville’s celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials estimate 210,000 people gathered at midnight in Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year with a lineup of country music stars taking the stage. It was an electric atmosphere with Brooks and Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini taking the stage. Ann Berry...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Music note drop in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The music note dropped in Nashville at midnight as thousands of revelers rang in 2023. Saturday's Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Park, featuring Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band and Kelsea Ballerini, is one for the record books. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. estimates 210,000 at midnight, besting the 200,000 in 2019.
INTERVIEW: The Lone Bellow Mark a New Chapter With ‘Love Songs for Losers’
In 2023, The Lone Bellow will mark the tenth anniversary of their celebrated eponymous debut album, which kickstarted the trio's impressive career that continues to thrive. Members Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Brian Elmquist trekked into the woods outside of Nashville to self-produce their fifth album, Love Songs for Losers, which was released in November. After working with some of music's most famed producers and navigating a global pandemic, the band was ready to take on a new set of creative challenges.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
jambands
Widespread Panic Launch New Year’s Eve Run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
Last night, Dec. 30, Widespread Panic launched their New Year’s Eve run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The two-set performance presented by the Athens, Ga.-bred band was a mix of originals and select covers sourced from Traffic, Talking Heads, Neil Young, Buffalo Springfield and more. Widespread Panic’s Friday night show began with a rendition of J.J. Cale’s “Travelin’ Light,” followed by favored originals such as “Bust It Big” and “Rebirtha” into “Driving Song.” The evening’s second cover emerged next and was a take on Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” which segued into Jerry Joesph’s “Climb to Safety” and ultimately returned to the Traffic original, which initially kicked off the jam. Then, for the last number of the night’s first frame, the band ran through a hot take on Talking Head’s “Life During Wartime.”
wpln.org
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
Happy New Year, Y'all! Here's Who's Performing at Nashville's Big Bash and How To Watch
This year marks the second time Nashville's Big Bash will be broadcast live. Country stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King will be hosting, along with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith. CBS is coming live from Music City. And we have all the details on how to watch. How can you watch...
Songwriter Nicolle Galyon Had No Idea How Tough It Is to Be Vulnerable as an Artist
Nicolle Galyon has been writing hit country songs for nearly two decades, but the songwriter says she's got a brand-new respect for recording artists after the release of her 2022 debut album, Firstborn. "I have so much empathy for artists," she told Taste of Country on the red carpet before...
WSMV
Cleanup begins after record crowd watches Music City Note Drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup is underway after a record crowd watched the Music City Note Drop at Bicentennial Mall State Park on Sunday night. The rain headed toward Middle Tennessee on Monday night is not going to help in the cleanup efforts. It’s a big project restoring the park...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023
Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here’s what you need to know. It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound...
Man accused of killing girlfriend in murder-suicide at Nashville hotel
Metro police said a man from West Tennessee is accused of killing his girlfriend and then himself inside a Nashville hotel room.
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
Nashville Parent
5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Police investigating murder-suicide at downtown Nashville hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a downtown Nashville hotel. Police said the murder-suicide happened Monday afternoon at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on 4th Avenue North. The victims are believed to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West Tennessee. Officials...
WKRN
“Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities claim the lives of atleast 9 people in TN this month
On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most. “Lost my home, my mama, my everything’: Fire fatalities …. On Thursday,...
WSMV
Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
This Is Tennessee's Most Iconic Sandwich
24/7 Wall St. found the best signature sandwiches across the country, including this popular favorite in Tennessee.
wkdzradio.com
Teenager Dies In Guthrie Shooting
A teenager died in a Nashville hospital after he was shot on Locust Street in Guthrie Saturday morning. Guthrie Police say two people were in the room when the teenager was shot in the head. The shooting is believed to have been accidental but remains under investigation. The teenager was...
