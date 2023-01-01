Last night, Dec. 30, Widespread Panic launched their New Year’s Eve run at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The two-set performance presented by the Athens, Ga.-bred band was a mix of originals and select covers sourced from Traffic, Talking Heads, Neil Young, Buffalo Springfield and more. Widespread Panic’s Friday night show began with a rendition of J.J. Cale’s “Travelin’ Light,” followed by favored originals such as “Bust It Big” and “Rebirtha” into “Driving Song.” The evening’s second cover emerged next and was a take on Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” which segued into Jerry Joesph’s “Climb to Safety” and ultimately returned to the Traffic original, which initially kicked off the jam. Then, for the last number of the night’s first frame, the band ran through a hot take on Talking Head’s “Life During Wartime.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO