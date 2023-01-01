ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights

It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage on the day that Cash made his Opry debut. They were both married at the time, Johnny to his first wife Vivian Liberto, and June to country singer Carl Smith (who introduced […] The post Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After He Got Drunk & Smashed Out The Stage Lights first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Country Thang Daily

Here’s Johnny Cash Chronicling Jesus’ Pain in “Were You There”

The beloved hymn “Were You There” has taken on many forms and has varied lyrically throughout the decades, but one thing stays the same – it is still one of the most cherished and favorite gospel songs that became a popular choice for music artists to record. One of the many legendary singers to do so was none other than Johnny Cash.
Whiskey Riff

Video Footage Of Johnny Cash Impersonating Elvis Back In 1959 Is An All-Timer

There may not have been two more electric performers in their hay day than Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Both artists had an unshakable charisma to them, although ol’ Elvis had a tendency to shake his hips much more than Cash did, and when Elvis first burst onto the music scene, he was arguably the most polarizing artist in the game because of it.
Country Thang Daily

Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”

In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Country Thang Daily

Johnny Cash’s Fame and Struggles In “Walk the Line” Movie

When you are a fan of your favorite artist in any genre, you will either feel these three things whenever their lives are put into film: inspired, in awe, and just amazed. The Walk the Line movie, released on September 4, 2005, is the creation born from director and screenwriter James Mangold as he was inspired by the autobiographies of Johnny Cash. People and fans left positive reviews and praise as it showed the life of Johnny Cash and how his country music career started to rise. From his humble beginnings as a son of cotton farmers to his rising fame and a huge downfall, the film depicts Johnny’s resilience and passion not only for music but also for the ones he truly loves.
soultracks.com

Long lost Dionne Warwick song removed from vault

In a career spanning six decades, Dionne Warwick’s massive catalog of world-renowned recordings is the kind of stuff to which only a few legends can lay claim. Just when you think you’ve witnessed all of the wonderful tricks she’s got up her sleeve, another hidden gem of a surprise surfaces and makes her talent shine even more singularly.
Lootpress

The Sweet Sound of Electric Guitar

(LOOTPRESS) – There are few sounds in this world as captivating as that of an electric guitar. What’s more, “the sound of an electric guitar” can refer to a million different things. Entire universes lie along that neck, many of which are still waiting to be discovered.
