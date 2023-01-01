Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
NHL
Bunting helps Maple Leafs defeat Avalanche, spoil MacKinnon return
DENVER -- Michael Bunting scored two goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who spoiled the return of Nathan MacKinnon by defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist to reach 499 NHL points, William Nylander and John Tavares each had...
NHL
Kochetkov of Hurricanes named NHL Rookie of the Month for December
NEW YORK - Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who went 7-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight appearances, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for December. Kochetkov edged Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (2-7-9 in 12 GP), Anaheim Ducks...
DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the "home" team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.Playing on...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
Luukkonen stars again as Sabres earn biggest win of season in Boston
The Buffalo Sabres got their biggest win of the season on Saturday in Boston, and there were many things that helped them get it. Paul Hamilton shares more of his postgame thoughts:
NHL
Forsberg, Senators end Sabres 6-game winning streak
OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 33 saves, and the Ottawa Senators ended the Buffalo Sabres' six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. Forsberg was making his first start since Dec. 18 and earned his first win since Dec. 3. "At the end of the...
